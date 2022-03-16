McGill-Toolen senior Barry Dunning Jr. has been named Gatorade’s Alabama Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. The announcement was made Wednesday. Dunning, who has signed to play his college career at Arkansas, is honored for his play on the court as well as his academic achievement and community service and character.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder, who is considered a strong candidate of the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Basketball award, which will be announced at the annual luncheon on Thursday, March 31, averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocked shots a game for the Yellow Jackets this season. McGill advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals.

Last weekend, Dunning was named the Most Valuable Player on the Alabama team in the annual Alabama-Mississippi High School All-Star Game at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. He scored 22 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and handed out seven assists in the game which was won by the Alabama team 96-89.