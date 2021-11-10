McGill Toolen Boys Basketball Coach Philip Murphy

Photo | Provided

While a few games will have already been played before its first day of action, the McGill-Toolen RE/MAX of Orange Beach and White Sands Tipoff Tournament serves as a recognized start to the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons in the area.

The four-day tournament will feature six girls’ teams and eight boys’ teams and even a junior varsity girls’ game tossed in for good measure. The tournament allows teams to play multiple games over a short time period and in so doing, gain a bit of perspective and evaluation as to where they stand as they head into the 2021-22 season.

“When I first got here 15 years ago we had a Thanksgiving tournament that we hosted every year,” McGill boys head coach Phillip Murphy said. “The Thanksgiving market and the Christmas tournament market is pretty saturated, so it’s hard to find teams. One thing I found that nobody had was a tipoff tournament, and the reason people didn’t have a tipoff tournament is because most teams didn’t have their full teams back because of football [playoffs] and didn’t want to play that early.

“For us, we always found it an advantage to play early without your full team because you could help your bench and your younger guys. We found that a lot of teams liked that notion too, and they come here knowing that they are probably not going to have their full roster, but we take the opportunity to gauge where we’re at and help our bench play and play some freshmen and JV guys who otherwise wouldn’t have a chance [to play].”

Teams set to compete in the boys’ tournament include McGill, Spanish Fort, Cottage Hill Christian, Faith Academy, Baker, Mary G. Montgomery, Daphne and Saraland. The girls’ tournament will feature McGill, LeFlore, Blount, Jackson, Baker and Daphne. The lone girls’ JV game features McGill against Blount.

McGill is still in the football playoffs, so there will be some members of the team missing in this week’s tournament for the Yellow Jackets. The same is true for Spanish Fort, Saraland and Faith Academy.

Regardless, the tournament is still a big help, Murphy said.

“It’s been great, it really has, and more on the boys’ side because of football. It’s fun,” he said. “You get to see some of the up-and-coming players that you normally wouldn’t get to see play, and it’s a good starting point for all the teams.

“We’re really excited this year on the boys’ side because we’ve got some really good teams, and we’ve got some really good talent that’s going to be in the gym. It’s going to be good basketball, and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Murphy said not only are there good teams set to take part in the tournament, but fans will get to see several of the area’s top individual players as well. He mentioned Daphne, which is led by head coach Reed Hotard, who is in his first year with the Trojans and is a former long-time assistant for Murphy, at McGill. Among the top players set to participate are Barry Dunning Jr. (an Arkansas commit) and Myles Murphy of McGill, Labaron Philon of Baker, the Thomas twins of Cottage Hill (Tyler and Trent) and Colby McAllister and Kolby Horace of Spanish Fort.

“We’ve got some good matchups, some good rivalry games mixed in there,” Murphy said. “… In terms of just talent we’re going to have on the floor, it’s going to be fun for any basketball fan in general just to come and watch it.”

McGill girls head coach Carla Berry said, “I think it’s absolutely a tremendous help at the start of the season. For one, you’ve got to end your season [in playoffs] pretty much like that — you’ve got to play a good team and then turn around within 24 hours and play another good team without a lot of preparation in between. I think it really mimics what you see once you start in the playoffs in the area and regional and state tournaments.

“We’ve got a couple of teams coming in that we don’t see in Mobile and our area or that we don’t play a regular-season game against, so it helps to see some different teams and have that schedule that mimics what playoff competition is like.”

The tournament begins Wednesday, Nov. 10, with games being played in both the Portier Center on the McGill campus and the nearby CYO gym. Boys games on Wednesday feature Spanish Fort vs. Cottage Hill (4:30 p.m.) and Daphne vs. MGM (4:30 p.m., CYO), Saraland vs. Baker (6 p.m., CYO) and McGill vs. Faith (7:30 p.m.). On Thursday, Nov. 11, the boys’ schedule has Faith against Saraland (4:30 p.m.), Daphne vs. Spanish Fort (6 p.m.), Cottage Hill vs. MGM (6 p.m., CYO) and McGill vs. Baker (7:30 p.m.). On Saturday, Saraland plays Cottage Hill (1:30 p.m.), Baker meets Spanish Fort (3 p.m.), Faith takes on Daphne (6 p.m.) and McGill faces MGM (7:30 p.m.).

In girls’ play on Wednesday, McGill faces LeFlore (6 p.m.) and Blount takes on Jackson (7:30 p.m., CYO). On Thursday, LeFlore and Baker meet (4:30 p.m., CYO) and Jackson plays Daphne (7:30 p.m., CYO). Friday’s slate has Blount meeting Baker (5 p.m.) and McGill taking on Daphne (6:30 p.m.). On Saturday, the JV game between McGill and Blount is at noon, with LeFlore and Blount (1:30 p.m., CYO), Baker and Daphne (3 p.m., CYO) and McGill and Jackson (4:30 p.m.) set to play in varsity action.

No tickets will be available at the door. All tickets must be purchased in advance on GoFan.com. Cost is $10 per day or $25 for a tournament pass. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free.