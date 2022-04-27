McGill-Toolen golfer Michael Crocker opened postseason play in a big way Monday, firing a 5-under-par 67 at TimberCreek Golf Club in Spanish Fort to lead the Yellow Jackets to the Class 6A, Section 1 runner-up finish. Crocker, featured in last week’s Lagniappe, finished six shots ahead of medalist runner-up, Stephen Baker of St. Paul’s.

Spanish Fort won the team competition with a score of 304, five shots better than McGill. St. Paul’s shot 310, with Gulf Shores shooting 332. All will advance to the sub-state tournament. Following Crocker and Baker in individual play were Spanish Fort golfers Jackson Spybey (73), Harper Walker (73) and Miles Jackson (76). Individuals who qualified to advance to the sub-state tournament include A.J. Nobles of Baldwin County, Bond Clement of St. Paul’s, Linc Cooper of Spanish Fort and Murray Walker of Spanish Fort.

In Class 5A, Section 1 boys play at Heron Lakes Country Club, UMS-Wright ran away from the rest of the field, shooting a team total of 294, which was 64 shots better than runner-up Demopolis. Pike Road finished third and Andalusia placed fourth. UMS’s Thomas Crane shot 72 to win medalist honors in front of teammates Ken Brown (73), Max Johnson (74) and Will Howard (75). Pike Road’s Caleb Hussey finished fifth with an 82. Individuals qualifying for sub-state include Braxton Bonner of UMS, Parker Crabtree of UMS, Mitch McGlamory of Andalusia and Jacob Pruitt of Headland.

In Class 3A, Section 1 action at Dothan Country Club, Bayside Academy and Houston Academy tied for the top spot with equal 322 scorecards. Opp was third at 339 and Wicksburg shot 367. Bayside’s Cole Komyati was the medalist, fashioning a 70. Field Dismukes of Houston Academy and Luke Ferguson of Bayside tied for second with scores of 74, followed by Houston Academy’s Mason Crowder and Opp’s Landon Rogers, both at 79. Individuals qualifying include Mobile Christian’s Taylor Hallon and Connor Eubanks, and Houston Academy’s Denton Dowling and Lewis Carter.

In girls’ competition, the Class 6A, Section 1 crown was won by UMS-Wright at TimberCreek Golf Club. UMS shot a 227 team total, followed by McGill-Toolen at 241, Spanish Fort at 253 and Gulf Shores at 272. UMS golfer Frances Brown was the medalist with a round of 71. McGill’s Laura Burch shot a 73, with Noel Freeman and Tori Waters of UMS both at 78 along with McGill’s Jordyn Martin. Individual qualifiers for the sub-state tournament include Laurel Gottlieb of McGill, Baylee Kent of Spanish Fort, Addison Fairley of McGill and Lisa Perry of UMS.

In Class 4A-5A, Section 1 play at Heron Lakes Country Club, Pike Road won with a 252 score, followed by St. Paul’s (296), Andalusia (336) and Elberta (347). Pike Road’s Beka Yang was the medalist with an 83, with teammates Yvette Gorden (84) and Lauryn Leonard (85) next in line. Carson Salley of St. Paul’s placed fourth at 93, with Andalusia’s Sarah Williams shooting 96. The individual qualifiers included Julie Waldo of Alabama Christian, Evelyn Tankersley and Aylie Smith of LAMP, and Kathy Hacker of Faith Academy.