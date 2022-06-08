McGill-Toolen two-sport star Anthony Eager has verbally committed to play football at South Alabama. The Yellow Jackets’ football and track and field star made the announcement last weekend on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder made his official visit to the school over the weekend, joining several other athletes in the Class of 2023 from across the region who were also making their official recruiting visits to the campus. He is expected to sign with the Jaguars during the early signing period, which begins in mid-December.

As a wide receiver last season Eager hauled in 24 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns. He was also used as a return specialist on kickoffs, with 16 returns, two of which he returned for a touchdown.

As a track athlete, Eager recently won three state outdoor titles at the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state meet — 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump.

He hails from the same school and position as former South Alabama standout Jalen Tolbert, who was recently selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert set several school records, including most receptions and most receiving yards in a season, and he was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year last season.

Eager is the second Class of 2023 player to commit to sign with the program. He follows James Clemens quarterback Gio Lopez, who committed back in April via his Twitter account. Lopez, a 6-1, 210-pound left-hander, was also recruited by UAB, Troy, Jacksonville State and others. Last season he threw for 2,767 yards and 29 touchdowns and was named a first-team all-state selection.

McBride commits to Vandy

Cottage Hill Christian football player Kelvon McBride announced his commitment to sign with Vanderbilt over the weekend. The versatile athlete made his official recruiting visit to the school and announced on his Twitter account he had made the choice as to where he will play his college career. The 6-3, 210-pounder has played a variety of positions for the Warriors, being used at receiver, quarterback in the Wildcat formation near the goal line, running back and defensive back. Last season he caught 30 passes, turning 10 of those catches into touchdowns. He also carried the ball 18 times, rushing for 101 yards. On defense he made 68 total tackles, three fumble recoveries and returned an interception for a touchdown. He is also a member of Cottage Hill’s basketball team.

UMobile’s Morace wins award

University of Mobile softball player Jaden Morace was named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national Barnes and Noble College Female Student-Athlete of the Year. The announcement was made last weekend. Morace, who batted in the leadoff position and played center field for NAIA national runner-up Mobile, posted a 3.92 grade point average as a kinesiology major and pre-physical therapy minor. On the field, she was a Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) first-team all-conference selection and also earned Gold Glove honors for her defensive play. She helped the Rams to a No. 1 national ranking and top overall seeding in the NAIA national tournament. The Rams finished the season with a 52-4 record and won the SSAC regular-season and tournament crowns. Morace batted .430 for the season with a .585 slugging percentage with 83 hits, 75 runs scored, 35 runs batted in and 31 steals in 33 attempts. Sher broke the single-season runs scored record and tied the single-season hits record at the school while breaking the SSAC single-season runs record, the previous mark being 68 runs.

Gallmon, Luter All-Sun Belt picks

South Alabama safety Keith Gallmon and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. have been named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selections by Athlon Sports magazine. The defensive back duo leads a list of nine Jaguars named to the All-Sun Belt team by the magazine. Luter earned All-America honors last season by three publications and Gallmon, who played his prep career at Mobile Christian, posted 59 tackles a year ago. Also named to the team were tight end Lincoln Sefick (second team); wide receiver Jalen Wayne, kicker Diego Guajardo and defensive lineman Wy’Kevious Thomas (third team); and linebacker A.J. DeShazor and offensive linemen James Jackson and Antawn Lewis (fourth team). The Jaguars open the season Sept. 3 at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Nicholls. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.