After hearing skepticism from the community, the Mobile County Health Department confirmed that both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

The variant, known as B1.1.7, was recently identified in a Mobile County patient who had no out-of-state travel. Data indicates this particular variant is more transmissible than the original coronavirus, according to an MCHD statement.



Individuals who were previously infected with COVID-19 are still at risk for re-infection with the variant.

MCHD urges residents to continue wearing face coverings and participate in other mitigation activities until herd immunity is reached.

The statement from MCHD comes a day after Councilman Fred Richardson posted a claim on Facebook that a MCHD official told him the vaccine “can’t stop” the variant.

Richardson said his information came from a media report about the variant. He added that he spoke to a health department official who confirmed it. Richardson, who is over 75 years old, said he has received both vaccines already and would recommend vaccination.

While a vaccine is not a cure for the virus that causes COVID-19, studies have shown that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective at preventing more serious cases of the disease.