The top doctor at the Mobile County Health Department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that neither the Alabama Department of Public Health nor Gov. Kay Ivey have any intention of enforcing mandates to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections.

In a statement, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold said officials have made various recommendations, but a mask or vaccine mandate was not coming in the future. Eichold said in the statement that such mandates are unnecessary, given the level of testing that can be done and the overwhelming access to several different vaccine products. He also put the onus on the municipal and state government to act.

“Early in the pandemic public health and (Gov.) Ivey had to take very serious measures to protect the community where there was not adequate testing, (personal protective equipment), or any vaccine available, but that time has passed,” Eichold said in the statement. “Cities have the authority to issue curfew orders, pass needed local ordinances, police power to enforce, and courts to adjudicate such actions.”

Eichold also urged those eligible to get vaccinated and for citizens, schools, businesses, colleges and others to make “personal decisions” based on current health recommendations.”