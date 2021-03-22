The Mobile County Health Department announced at 10:40 a.m. Monday that lines at the Alabama Cruise Terminal have dissipated and there is currently no wait for those wishing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
This is for Phase 1c eligibility, which includes the following:
Those age 55 and older and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, groups to be included for extended eligibility are people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions which include but are not limited to the following conditions:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD
Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state
Solid organ transplant
Obesity, BMI greater than 30
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease
Smoking
Type 1 and 2 diabetes
Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider
Also, critical workers in the following areas who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b will be eligible:
Transportation and logistics
Waste and wastewater
Food service (includes restaurant staff)
Shelter and housing (construction)
Finance (bank tellers)
Information technology and communication
Energy
Legal
Media
Public safety (engineers)
Health Department staff will be providing vaccine until 8 p.m.
