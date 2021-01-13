The Mobile County Health Department is holding a coronavirus vaccination event on Saturday, Jan. 16 for those 75 or older, healthcare workers and first responders.

Individuals 75 or older can attend the event at the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Healthcare workers and first responders can attend from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a MCHD statement.

MCHD has 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for the priority groups listed above on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments will be taken and it is not a drive-through event, according to the statement.

One thousand doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available to these priority groups on a first-

come, first-serve basis. No appointments will be taken. This is not a drive-through event.

Those who meet the above criteria and wish to attend the event will need to bring the following:

– A valid identification.

– A face covering

– Something to write with

There is a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine nationwide. As MCHD receives additional allocations, they

will schedule and announce additional events.

To get a copy of paperwork that will need to be filled out prior to the event click here.