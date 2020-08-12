A sentinel chicken used to detect mosquito-borne diseases in the community has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD). In a statement released Wednesday, Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II said the chicken was housed in a coop in the 36582 area code near Theodore and marks the first positive case of WNV in 2020.



“The public should assume that there are mosquitoes carrying the disease throughout Mobile County,” Eichold said in a statement. “Don’t let your guard down.”



The risk of WNV — a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis — is highest from August through the first freeze in the fall, according to Eichold. In response to this initial case, Eichold said MCHD’s Vector Services will be increasing its effort to spray for mosquitoes and conducting door-to-door surveys in the immediately affected area. Inspectors will also attempt to trap adult mosquitoes and test for WNV.



Eichold encouraged anyone taking part in outdoor activities to make every effort to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes and keep mosquito repellent with them at all times when outdoors. Mosquito activity peaks at dusk and again at dawn. Generally, WNV is transmitted from bird to mosquito to the bird, but mosquitoes can also spread the virus by biting another host including humans and other mammals.



Although humans and horses can become infected from the virus, they cannot spread it to others directly.

For almost 30 years, MCHD has been monitoring encephalitis in sentinel poultry flocks strategically placed in 13 coops throughout the county to detect the presence of viruses carried by mosquitoes. In a partnership with the University of South Alabama, mosquitoes also are trapped throughout the county and tested for other diseases like Zika, Dengue, and Chikungunya using high-throughput molecular methods.



Any issue with mosquitoes and be reported to MCHD Vector Services at (251) 690-8124.