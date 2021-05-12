Half of the Mobile couple who helped to ultimately end the state’s prohibition on same-sex marriage is looking to take her activism to the Mobile City Council.

Kimberly McKeand, a plaintiff in Searcy v. Strange, which initially overturned the state’s ban on same-sex marriages, has entered the race for District 2 and is looking to unseat incumbent Levon Manzie. She joins William Carroll, Reggie Hill and Mark Minnaert in a crowded field challenging Manzie for the spot.

The civil rights organizer and LGBTQ activist said the legal fight and the activism that led to it has helped prepare her for a seat on the council.

“There’s very little distinction between public service and advocacy,” she said. “It’s natural to me to run for this. It proves I have a history of activism and leadership.”

The activism on behalf of the district will be part of McKeand’s platform, as she would like to create a website and mobile application specifically for use by residents of the district to “upload their issues” and allow her to address them.

“You’ll be able to hold me accountable,” she said.

McKeand was appointed by Manzie to a restarted version of the council’s Human Relations Commission, following anti-LGBTQ comments by Mobile County Treasurer Phil Benson. Benson has since apologized for the comments.

Currently, McKeand said, members are having to reset the foundation of the commission, which wasn’t active for “years and years.”

“We want to bring it up to the 21st century,” she sa

id. “It had no social media presence, no members. We want to reset and redo everything.”

McKeand believes it’s time for the LGBTQ community to have a voice on the council.

“The problem we have now in Mobile is the LGBTQ residents don’t have a seat at the table,” she said. “They don’t have a voice at the political table.”

Like with the council-appointed commission, McKeand wants to bring transparency and accountability to the District 2 seat. She said she has nothing negative to say about Manzie, except he can be slow to respond to constituents’ needs.

“It’s clear that it takes him a while to return phone calls,” she said. “It took him a year to return my phone calls and emails.”

McKeand is concerned about the drainage issue in the district, which includes downtown and a large part of Midtown. If elected, McKeand would focus on helping to enforce laws already on the books to prevent residents from putting grass clippings and leaves into storm drains. She also would push for smaller grates to prevent bigger items from clogging the drains.

CIP

District 2 should receive more capital funding than other parts of the city, McKeand argued, because it includes the dining and entertainment hub of the city.

“District 2 is where everybody goes,” she said. “It’s the heart of our city. It’s where everyone goes to hang out and have fun.”

In addition to being relevant from an entertainment standpoint, McKeand said District 2 also includes some of the oldest drainage infrastructure in the city.

“We have more need,” she said. “As a member of council, I would advocate for District 2 to get more funding.”

Buses

Another plank on McKeand’s platform would be calling for the city to build more shelters around bus stops in one of the rainiest cities in the nation. She argued the pandemic has helped make her an advocate to those using the bus to head to work every day. She said they should be protected from the elements.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic it was the middle class and the working class who went to work every day,” she said. “We were making them stand in the rain and the heat.”

McKeand also said she’d like to speak with city leaders and WAVE Transit management about bus usage overall to help optimize routes and get buses where riders need them the most. She would also suggest possibly moving to smaller buses in some areas to save on fuel and maintenance.

I-10 bridge

McKeand said she’s “all for” an Interstate 10 bridge over the Mobile River as long as the proper environmental studies are completed.

“I don’t want it to hurt the environment,” she said. “As long as it’s not going to hurt the [Mobile-Tensaw River] Delta, I’m for it.”

There is another caveat to McKean’s support for the bridge project — she is against tolls.

“Absolutely no tolls,” she said.

Annexation

McKeand said growth for the city is good, but special attention needs to be paid to how annexation impacts voting. “Equity” needs to play a role in any plans for growth, she said.

The last time the question of annexation was debated by the City Council, four members of the seven-member body voted to allow some 13,000 residents of an unincorporated area of West Mobile to decide their fate in a referendum supported by Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Because the vote lacked a supermajority of five councilors, it failed. It has not been debated since.

Amtrak

As passenger rail’s return to the Port City rests with the nation’s Surface Transportation Board (STB), McKeand said she supports the move as long as it “creates jobs and doesn’t hurt the environment.”

The City Council has had its say in previous debates over the return of Amtrak. The council previously voted to provide local funds for the operation of the train for three years, provided that a modeling study looking at the impacts of passenger rail on freight rail is completed. The study that included Amtrak and the two impacted freight companies — CSX and Norfolk Southern — has not been completed, as Amtrak has moved to have STB decide its fate. The future of the council funding is also unknown at this time.