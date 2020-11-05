The Board of Directors of the Mobile County Communications District (MCCD) voted unanimously Wednesday to place its director, Charlie McNichol, on unpaid administrative leave pending a disciplinary hearing. McNichol was arrested in Daphne Saturday on a charge of driving under the influence, after he was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of his district-owned SUV. It was his second alcohol related arrest in two years.

At the special called meeting yesterday, board Chairman Roy Hodge said McNichol requested to be placed on leave while he sought treatment for “medical issues,” adding he would face a disciplinary hearing within the next month. His unpaid leave is retroactive to Monday, and his administrative duties have been temporarily assigned to two other employees, Ashley Carlisle in the front office and Ruben Robinson in the call center.

All previously approved board measures normally carried out by McNichol, including merit raises and purchase orders, will be unaffected by his suspension. He is not allowed to drive his district-issued vehicle while on leave and it remains parked at the MCCD building on Ziegler Boulevard.