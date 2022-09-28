Salary increases are coming to multiple positions within the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) for the new school year.

After months of deliberation and work, the MCPSS approved the salary schedule for the 2022-23 school year at its Sept. 26 meeting.

The salary schedule includes raises for different groups of employees as well as increases in supplements and stipends for extracurriculars. Teachers are set to receive an increase in salary courtesy of the 4 percent raise approved at the state level.

While the approval of the schedule has officially been given the green light by the Board of Education, MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill reiterated there still could be alterations to the salary schedule in the future.

“I just want to make a comment regarding the [salary] schedule,” Threadgill said. “Just because we approve this today does not mean that we can’t come back and either adjust it with a step raise or to give individual groups raises. That’s something that we are considering, so this doesn’t necessarily mean that this is etched in stone. We can always go back and adjust it.”

At the final public hearing for the budget and salary schedule held last week, dozens of Child Nutrition Program (CNP) workers were in attendance and voiced their displeasure with the amount of their original raise and the need for more workers in cafeterias across the school system.

One of those boxes can now be checked off as the board approved a salary increase for cafeteria assistants and managers.

The raise for assistants comes in at $3,500, raising the base salary for a new worker to $16,638. Meanwhile, the raise for cafeteria managers includes an increase of $4,100, bringing the base salary for a first-year manager to just over $32,000. The raises now make the cafeteria workers with MCPSS among the highest paid in their position in the surrounding area.

In addition to the salary schedule, the board also approved over $2 million in funds attributed to improving the mental health of students and teachers.

As a result of the increase in funding, MCPSS is able to increase the number of counselors and social workers throughout the system.

Board member Don Stringfellow expressed his approval of how the system’s financial office allocated the funds.

“I think a lot of the public may not realize that on this particular agenda, there’s right at $2 million that we have spent on additional mental health facilities and adding more staff and so forth,” Stringfellow said. “We are taking [mental health] to be a very serious thing that needs to be looked at, so I can certainly appreciate that.”

Threadgill said the financial state of the school system enabled it to push forward with more mental health initiatives.

“We are pleased to be in a position where we can invest more funds to provide mental health services not only for our students but for our employees as well,” Threadgill said. “Mental health is an important issue facing our country and our schools. When we can take care of our students’ mental health, they are more likely to perform better in the classroom.”





