The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) approved an agreement with the Public Parks and Recreation Board of the City of Mobile to allow for high school football games to be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this season.

Games will begin this week with Vigor taking on B.C. Rain on Thursday and Williamson squaring off against Leflore on Friday. The cost for the schools to use the stadium to host home games will come at a price of $2,000 per game.

One of the primary concerns regarding games being played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium is safety, after a shooting on Oct. 15, 2021, which resulted in multiple injuries.

In addition to the agreement on the lease for the stadium, the MCPSS also agreed to a contract with FirstGuard LLC. to provide additional security measures — in addition to law enforcement officers — for games played at the stadium for the 2023 season. Those officers will be paid at a rate of $74.25 per hour per officer.

“We will have logistical control, which means that we will be in charge of where the officers will be placed and where they will rotate around the station,” MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said. “Our security team has been over to Ladd the past two or three weeks to get a plan together to know where to position the officers. So we are ready to go.”

“Two different kinds of officers will be working security at the stadium. Uniformed security officers will be working metal detectors and working other stations throughout the stadium as well,” MCPSS director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood said. “Then we will have law enforcement officers that will actually be APOST-certified officers that will be in place in case a security issue arises. So we will actually have a large number of not only uniformed security officers, but also law enforcement officers as well.”

In additional moves from the meeting:

Approved a resolution authorizing issuance of the Board’s Special Tax School Warrants which will provide approximately $100 million for school construction and capital outlay purposes.

Approved the insurance of the Board’s Special Tax School Warrant for the purpose of funding the acquisition of 90 to 100 school buses.

Approved the agreement of a contract between the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County and P.O.I.N.T.E Academy to retain a contractor which provides an educational and rehabilitation program for non-violent youth who reside in Mobile County and in the State of Alabama. The total financial amount for the contract is $1,996,987.

The rest of the games that will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium are as follows: