Recommendations to expand enforcement personnel in the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) and to arm them are being met with pushback by one in-coming board member.

Johnny Hatcher is the District 5 MCPSS Board of Education member-elect who will take office next January. He will replace current board chairman Bill Foster who did not seek re-election. Hatcher said ideas pitched recently by MCPSS officials for arming school resource officers (SROs) and even establishing a system police department are moving in the wrong direction. He also took issue with a new anti-violence ad campaign.

“What I’m not for is giving resource officers guns,” he told Lagniappe Friday morning.

There are currently 12 on-campus SROs serving MCPSS. Officers haven’t been armed in Mobile County schools since 2007 when state law changed to require officers to be deputized in order to carry on school grounds. Efforts to re-arm those officers have never substantially materialized until the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 that left 19 students and two teachers dead. A plan is expected to be rolled out prior to the beginning of the school year, which begins Aug. 4.

“[SROs] walk around a school all day. They have to get involved in an altercation, now they’ve introduced a gun into the situation. I’m not comfortable with that at all. People can say the odds of the gun being taken away are low. Well, the odds of a student bringing a gun to school and shooting are low too, but it still happens.’”

Hatcher is also against the idea of creating an MCPSS police department, similar to the campus police agency designated for the University of South Alabama.

“We’re not in the law enforcement business, we’re in the education business,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher said money should not be going to fund more positions and more employees, noting that MCPSS is already one of the largest employers in the area.

Instead, Hatcher believes MCPSS needs to be creating strategic relationships and agreements with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and other local municipalities in order to provide adequate security for the system’s 90 school campuses.

Hatcher said the school district should instead focus education funding on increasing access to mental health resources and better-equipping school counselors. He said the MCPSS board’s “Stop the Violence” poster campaign announced yesterday is a misfire and a “waste of money.”

The school board announced Thursday that printed promotional material with anti-violent messaging will be hung in 12 inter-city schools. No information was provided on how much the campaign cost, but board member Reginald Crenshaw said a third party had stepped up to cover the expenses.

Regardless, Hatcher said that money could be used in better ways.

“This is a waste of money,” he told Lagniappe. These kids see the violence on the news. You don’t have to remind them their lives are in danger. The problem is no one is doing anything to protect them. An ad campaign will not protect them or cure mental illness, it is just padding someone’s pockets with money.”

Hatcher said MCPSS needs to be focused on solutions and not bandaids. He noted expanding trade programs need to be a focus, and that Mobile County has never been in a better position for employment in light of recent large-scale economic developments.

“If putting out flyers in schools to stop kids from killing other kids works, why doesn’t the Mobile Police Department put up billboards to stop the ever-growing murder rate?” he said.