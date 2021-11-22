Something has been missing the past 30 years at Mobile County Public School System athletic events — there have been no stunts performed by the system’s cheerleading squads.

Since 1989, cheerleaders in Alabama’s largest public school system have been grounded as the result of a stunt accident 34 years ago which left a cheerleader paralyzed. However, proactive efforts over the past year show school and athletic officials are motivated to reverse this prohibition and believe the proper leadership and supervision are possible to ensure proper training and safety techniques are followed.

During a meeting Monday morning, Mobile County School Board of Education members voted unanimously to approve a proposal to reintegrate stunting into the system’s cheer programs, opening the door to stunt training for cheer programs countywide.

The restriction has also meant there has been something missing from MCSPSS cheerleaders’ college applications as well, as they cannot train for these stunts in their squads and cannot compete in

MCPSS Superintendent of Education Chresal Threadgill told board members the absence of stunt experience in the system’s cheerleading programs has limited college scholarship opportunities available to students.

According to a 1992 research article by Jim Reynolds and published by the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, in July 1987, Angie McAll, 17, a junior at Murphy High School, was hurt in a cheerleading stunt and sued MCPSS for negligence for failing to adequately monitor and instruct cheerleading activities and for not providing proper safety instruction and equipment.

Reporting at the time called the $5-million lawsuit “friendly.”

According to the article, McAll was attempting a suspended backflip from a basket toss, which is performed in a 10-member squad and positions spotters on the shoulders of various other cheerleaders around the stunt. The ultimate effort of the stunt is to land a flyer on the shoulders of another cheerleader while holding the hands of two spotters.

The squad had been able to perform the stunt with McAll landing on the floor, but hadn’t successfully executed it while landing on the shoulders of another member. On the day of the incident, McAll attempted the stunt and tossed it into the air. However, she did not rotate and fell to the floor on her back in a tucked position. She sustained a fractured dislocation of the spine, paralyzing her. Years after the incident, the article explained that rehabilitation at Springhill Memorial Hospital allowed McAll to regain some function in her lower extremities.

The school system settled the lawsuit with a payout of $2.1 million.

Reynold’s research details that in February 1989, an article was published in the Alabama School Board Magazine by a risk management consultant advising school boards to stop tumbling and gymnastics in their cheerleader programs or possible face litigation.

“The initial reaction was to ground all [stunting],” Reynolds wrote in his article. “Later cheerleaders became a part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association and adopted the National Federation Cheerleading guidelines. The cheerleader camps made stunts non-mandatory to win awards at their summer camps. The cheerleader sponsors became more aware of their responsibilities and the importance of having liability insurance. It would seem that the cheerleader program today is better off because of the McAll suit.”

The process began in April, when a local cheerleading committee was formed and a virtual hearing was held to discuss the proposal and gather information.

Throughout April, May and June, the MCPSS legal counsel reviewed the 1987 McAll incident and later 1989 lawsuit.

“No evidence was found in writing to keep us from revisiting and possibly reinstating stunting in our cheerleading programs,” according to the proposal approved by the board members on Monday.

The AHSAA was consulted in May and recommended the school system speak with the University of South Alabama Cheerleading directors Jim Lord and Brad Jones. The two men created a progression and training plant for the county.

According to the progression plan, schools have the option to pursue approval for stunt work through the MCPSS central office, the county athletic directors, and obtain the recommendation from USA cheer staff.

In the first year of implementation, schools will have the option to begin Phase 1 and perform shoulder-height skills. Twisting dismounts and released transitions will be prohibited. This phase could last multiple years for a school.

An evaluation of these skills will give cheer programs the opportunity to be evaluated for phase two, where they will be able to perform stunts at extended height. This requires a clinic hosted by USA Cheer. Twisting dismounts will still not be allowed. Only straight ride basket tosses and toe touch tosses will be permitted.