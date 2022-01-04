Students and faculty with the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) will not be required to wear masks when they begin the spring 2022 semester Wednesday.

MCPSS Superintendent of Education Chresal Threadgill announced via a letter to stakeholders Tuesday afternoon that Alabama’s largest school district will continue “strongly recommending” masks for students and faculty during the surge of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is in line with the approach taken by Baldwin County Schools.

The school system ended its latest mask requirement in October 2021, which had been implemented for the surge of the Delta variant. Threadgill said the decision to continue the current optional policy was done in close collaboration with the Mobile County Public Health Department.

“We met with officials from the MCHD and emphasize along with them that if we all work together, particularly over the next couple of weeks, wear masks while indoors, practice social distancing, properly wash our hands, and stay home when we are sick, we can overcome this COVID-19 wave, as we have with previous waves,” Threadgill wrote.

Visitors are being asked to refrain from entering school buildings until infection rates subside, Threadgill said, and school-based health officials will continue to enforce quarantine and isolation requirements.

State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey said yesterday Alabama public schools will continue to have a 10 day isolation period after a positive test, despite the Center for Disease Control reducing the period to 5 days in late December.

Mobile County Health Officer Bert Eichold told members of the Mobile City Council on Tuesday Omicron could be the end of the pandemic, as the symptoms seem to be less than in the previous versions of the virus and will provide greater immunity for residents when they do recover.

“As always, the health and well-being of all #TeamMCPSS members are a priority. Therefore, we all must be committed to doing our part to ensure everyone’s safety,” Threadgill said.