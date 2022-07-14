Darrell Portis says, right now, he should be visiting his daughter at her new dorm in college, where she would be playing softball. Instead, he’s visiting her in a mausoleum.

Jireh Portis, 18, was a senior at ACCEL Academy. Portis said he woke up to phone calls at 3 a.m. the morning of Jan. 13 to discover his daughter had been shot and killed. Her ex-boyfriend, Dayvon Bray, 22, is charged with her murder. Portis said Bray was free on bond at the time on a previous murder charge.

Portis shared his story during a press conference at the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS)’s Central Office Thursday morning, where the district’s board of education was unveiling a “Stop the Violence” poster campaign that will be active in a number of schools when classes begin next month.

The posters feature different forms of anti-violence messaging. Two examples displayed at the event stated, “A coward shoots into an occupied dwelling” and “A coward beats females.” Another poster read, “You have such a bright future.”

Holding a picture of his daughter next to his chest, Portis spoke in favor of the initiative.

“We need our young women to know that love doesn’t hurt,” he said. “We need our young men to know that conflict resolution is a reality.”

Portis said ultimately, the community needs to focus on the root causes of violence because only treating symptoms is deadly and ineffective.

“We need to come up with something. I’m committed to this cause so my daughter’s life may not be in vain,” he said.

At least 10 inner-city public schools in Mobile will be participating in the anti-violence campaign, according to school board member Reginald Crenshaw. This includes Vigor, Blount, Murphy, B.C. Rain, Williamson, LeFlore high schools and Booker T. Washington, Chastang-Fournier, Williamson Prep and Calloway-Smith middle schools. He said the program has been funded by a private donor and principals can choose to participate at their own discretion.

“We want to bring attention to the problem of gun violence in the community, especially among our teenagers,” Crenshaw said. “This is a district-wide effort.”

School officials were unaware of the total number of MCPSS students who have died or have been incarcerated for acts of violence over the past year. However, Crenshaw said there have been several.

Crenshaw was asked about the status of the board of education’s proposal to arm its school resource officers. He said that was still on the table and that a decision should be made prior to the beginning of the school year.

The MCPSS board will meet three times before the beginning of school on Aug. 4. This includes a special-called meeting on Monday, July 18, at 10 a.m., a work session on Wednesday, July 20, at noon, and a regular board meeting on Monday, July 25, at 10 a.m.