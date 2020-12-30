Mobile County Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch to students for free during the first week of the new semester when students will attend classes remotely.

From MOnday, Jan. 4 to Friday, Jan. 8 Schools will have the option of distributing meals for the entire week on Monday or distributing meals daily, Monday through Friday. Students’ schools will provide specific details.

For schools distributing food only on Monday, they will provide one hot breakfast and one hot lunch. All the rest of the food will be frozen. Most schools will be distributing meals from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., but individual schools will provide more information.