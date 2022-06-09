The work on new football stadiums planned for five Mobile County Public School System schools — with another school, Murphy, on hold — is continuing, though the work at three of the four stadiums currently under construction is going slowly.

Work is currently under way at LeFlore, B.C. Rain, Vigor and Davidson, with progress on the stadium at LeFlore much further along than at the other three locations. At LeFlore, the home and visitor stands are taking shape, as is the concession stand in one of the end zones. At the other three schools, most of the work is centered on getting the grounds ready for the construction work to begin.

“We do not anticipate that they will be open by the first game (of the upcoming season),” said MCPSS Director of Communications Rena Philips following a special called meeting of the school board on Thursday. “We are still hoping that they will open during the season, but we have a plan in place that we are working on still, I guess, to rotate the schools at different stadiums as we have done in the past (if the stadiums are not ready).”

MCPSS officials stated near the end of last season it would no longer allow its schools to play their home games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which has been the home field in the past for most of the schools that will receive new stadiums. MCPSS decided to no longer use Ladd-Peebles Stadium following disagreements with stadium officials in the wake of a shooting at the stadium during last season’s Williamson-Vigor game.

There is also a plan to build a stadium for Murphy, but because the school is “landlocked” it is likely a site away from campus must be secured on which to build a stadium for the school. The plans for Murphy and Williamson are currently on the backburner.

“They are also working on Williamson and Murphy but they have not broken ground on that yet,” Philips said. “At Murphy we have to figure out what to do because it’s so landlocked. Nothing has come up (as to site for Murphy).

“We’re still working on our plan for Williamson. We’re doing them in phases partly because of the supply and demand for materials and workers.”

Philips said a variety of reasons has led to the work at some of the schools moving at a slower pace than would be preferred.

“We said this from the beginning, that we were hoping to get them open for the season and we still are hoping, but it depends on, like everything else in the country right now, it depends on workers, it depends on supplies, it depends on the weather, all those things,” she said. “I think there were some issued with getting the steel or something, but just getting the supplies. … By August we’ll know more but we are working on alternative plans. We’ve been doing the rotating stadiums for years, really. … We’ll just continue doing that.”

New LeFlore head football coach Renardo Jackson said it has been a fun experience watching the progression of the stadium construction day by day and week by week.

“It’s extremely exciting,” he said. “We are praying for no delays and the stadium progress will come along and move forward. Each day the kids come out to work they get a chance to see something new happening with the stadium. It’s exciting, not just for the team but for the community as well. We’re hoping that people will ride by and check out the progress. The community is excited about a new era here at LeFlore.”

School board member Dr. Regional Crenshaw said he is pleased to see the progress being made on the stadium work.

“It’s very exciting because what it does is it provides revenue for the school, and I think it brings pride to the school because now they have their own stadium on campus,” he said. “Football funds all the other sports at every school, so when you’ve got a good revenue-generating stadium it allows for great rivalries, it allows for community support and the community being excited about having something like that in their neighborhood.”