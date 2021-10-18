Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill issued the following statement concerning the shooting incident at the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex on Friday, Oct. 15:

The shooting that transpired Friday night at Ladd-Pebbles Stadium was such an unfortunate event. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to the three students and the two others who were injured in such a senseless act. We also pray for those who witnessed the event.

We are currently reassessing all protocols and procedures related to safety and security at MCPSS-sponsored events. As a district, we contract with Ladd-Pebbles Stadium to rent the facility and to provide security at each game held at the facility. As per our contract, security personnel are secured at Ladd’s General Manager’s sole discretion, paid for by Ladd, and then reimbursed by Mobile County Public Schools. In addition to what Ladd provides, MCPSS goes above and beyond by furnishing metal detectors, school resource officers, and additional security guards, making our safety measures for high school sporting events the region’s most thorough.

What happened Friday should never have happened, and we will do everything in our control to make sure it does not happen again.

Mobile County Public Schools is investigating all of the details of Friday’s incident and will make whatever changes are necessary to our security plan as we go forward. We will remain in constant contact with the Mobile Police Department and Ladd-Peebles Stadium officials as decisions are being made regarding the remainder of the 2021 football season. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and spectators is and will remain our number one priority.