Alabama’s largest public school system is adding two more schools to its roster.

Due to the expanded growth in population, plans are in the works for a new high school and new middle school to be built on land that was gifted to the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) near Calvert and Lumpkin roads and Airport Boulevard.

For a system already bursting at the seams and with student enrollment on the rise, the hope is the two schools will provide much-needed relief to existing schools in the area. With numbers from the Alabama Department of Education website for the 2020-2021 school year, Baker (2,519 students), Mary G. Montgomery (1,935 students), Semmes Middle (1,469 students) and Causey Middle (1,530 students) all stand to gain some amount of relief.

“In my opinion, there needs to be some kind of relief for those schools to be at a reasonable size to put some relief on those two largest high schools and two largest middle schools in the county,” MCPSS Board President Bill Foster said. “The wear and tear on the buildings is much greater when you have 2,600 people using them as opposed to 1,400 or 1,500 people using them. So that’s something to be considered as well.”

Students from each aforementioned school would attend the new schools to provide reduced classroom sizes to the current schools dealing with large numbers of students.

In a collaboration with MCPSS, Mobile County officials lent a hand in literally paving the way for a plan for the schools to potentially happen.

The donated land lies on a dirt road, so Mobile County District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt, in whose district the schools will reside, said the county will pave the road.

“The main concern for everyone was that the property was located on a dirt road, which is county maintained. So that’s where the county came in,” Dueitt said. “I was glad to be able to say yes that we would be interested in trying to get the road paved and make road improvements so that the county could build a school there.”

The need for new schools in West Mobile is not a new topic. In fact, Dueitt had raised concerns at previous Mobile County Commission meetings.

With the increase in homes and subdivisions being built throughout the area, the need for schools to accommodate the students has increased along with it.

“Right before these conversations started, I had raised concerns at the County Commission meetings where I wondered when we got to critical mass,” Dueitt said. “My number one concerns were the school systems. When do we get to a point where we have built too many homes to where the school system can’t sustain the students that will be there? I want to make sure our kids in Mobile County have access to a quality education and when your students and teachers start feeling overloaded, that’s when you start having a problem.”

While the timetable and financial details for the two new schools are unknown at this time, the discussion is set to pick up steam in the coming weeks and months.

“We have discussed some things very lightly prior to this time and I think now we are going to get into some very serious discussions about what direction we want to move in going forward,” Foster said.