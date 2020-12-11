All Mobile County Public School System students will return to remote learning following the holiday break to help limit the spread of COVID-19, Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said in a statement.

“After studying the data and consulting with state and local health officials, I feel that it is best to delay the return of face-to-face instruction by one week,” he said. “This delay will allow a period of time after the holiday before students return to our campuses.”

Students will take remote classes from Monday, Jan. 4 to Friday, Jan. 8. They will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

“However, please understand that there is a possibility for remote learning to be extended beyond one week,” he said. “If that is the case, I will let you know as soon as possible. When we do return to in-person learning, students will have the option of continuing remote learning or returning for face-to-face instruction.”