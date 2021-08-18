The Mobile County Public School System announced Wednesday it will once again feature a high school football Game of the Week on mcpsstv. The games can be accessed via mcpss.com/mcpsstv.
The games will also be broadcast on Comcast Channel 15, Mediacom Channel 81, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, Roku boxes, the MCPSS Facebook page and its YouTube page.
The broadcasts begin this week with three games — Thursday’s Williamson vs. LeFlore game, Friday’s Murphy vs. James Clemens game and Saturday’s Blount-Vigor game. All kickoffs are set for 7 p.m., with the exception of the Blount-Vigor game which begins at 5 p.m.
Here is the schedule of games for the remainder of the season:
Friday, Aug. 27: Theodore at Baker
Friday, Sept. 3: Murphy at Davidson
Friday, Sept. 10: Blount at Citronelle
Friday, Sept. 17: Baker at Mary G. Montgomery
Friday, Sept. 24: Alma Bryant at Citronelle
Thursday, Sept. 30: B.C. Rain vs. LeFlore
Friday, Oct. 8: Spanish Fort at Blount
Friday, Oct. 15: Williamson vs. Vigor
Friday, Oct. 22: Foley at Theodore
Friday, Oct. 29: Davidson at Baker
