Photos | (left) Scott Donaldson – (right) Facebook

Perhaps the most difficult aspect of selecting an all-area football team is having to leave some players off the list. That was the problem faced when producing the first Lagniappe Class 6A-7A All-Area football team for publication. There is no lack of individual talent in the Lagniappe coverage area, so the trick becomes finding a slot for as many of the top players in the area as possible.

Leading the way is McGill-Toolen running back Braylon McReynolds, who has signed to play at South Alabama. He is the Player of the Year for 6A-7A. He is joined among those earning superlative honors by Baldwin County athlete Ty Mims, who moved from wide receiver to quarterback this season. The Southern Miss signee is the Offensive Player of the Year. Saraland defensive lineman Trevon McAlpine, who signed with Texas Tech, was a terror for opposing offenses all season. Baldwin County’s Scott Rials, in his second season with the program, is the 6A-7A Coach of the Year.

McReynolds’ play aided McGill-Toolen’s fortunes. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound running back collected 1,981 rushing yards and scored 26 touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for another 202 yards and one score.

McAlpine possesses deceptive speed and quickness for his size and often could be seen tracking down ball carriers. The 6-3, 280-pounder shed blockers at will and prevented opponents from enjoying success in the run game. He made 101 total tackles, 41 of which were solo stops. He also accounted for 7.5 sacks and 26.5 tackles for a loss. He contributed six quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble as well.

Mims, 5-9, 175, was 98 of 161 passing for 1,428 yards and 16 touchdowns, and carried the ball 160 times for 1,402 yards and 16 more scores. He returned three punts for 181 yards and a TD. In his first season at quarterback, he led the team to a school record for points in a season and seven road wins, also a school record.

Rials led Baldwin County to an 8-4 record, the first eight-win season for the school since 2003. The Tigers also reached the playoffs for the first time since 2007 and collected their first playoff win since 2003. Rials has produced an 11-10 record in his two seasons there, having arrived from Luverne where he was 47-15 in five seasons and led that school to the state championship game in 2018.

The other offensive players include quarterback Brendon Byrd (Spanish Fort), running backs McReynolds and Kierstan Rogers (Theodore), wide receivers Jarel Williams (Saraland), Ryheem Quinney (Theodore) and Ky McNulty (Baldwin Co.), and tight end Cooper Wilson (Spanish Fort). The linemen include Logan Lanicek (Fairhope), Peyton White (Baker), Logan Joellenbeck (Foley), Jacon Galmiche (Daphne) and Daylan Martin (Baldwin Co.). Offensive athletes are Mims and Ronnie Royal (Gulf Shores).

The defense is led by linemen McAlpine, James Quinnelly (Daphne), Javon Edwards (McGill) and Jabrel Snowden (Spanish Fort). Linebackers include Garrett Chiders (Daphne), Daelon Smith (Theodore), Russell Shaw (Davidson) and Taveres Elston (Gulf Shores), with the secondary including Willie Butler (Saraland), Will James (Theodore), Landry Huddleston (Alma Bryant) and Peyton Nero (Fairhope). The defensive athletes are Tyler Beverly (Blount) and Keaton Law (Saraland).

The special teams players are placekicker Luke Freer (Fairhope), punter Jack Smith (Saraland) and kick returner Tyler Bradley (Daphne). Players earning special mention based on early-season injuries include defensive backs Carl Fauntroy (Spanish Fort) and Braden Turner (McGill).