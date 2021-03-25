Fairhope restaurant owner Ronan McSharry was convicted in circuit court of public intoxication last week, closing another chapter in a widely convoluted case dating to November 2018. According to prosecutors, McSharry was intoxicated at the Little Whiskey Christmas Club in the early morning hours of Black Friday when he shoved a local woman, Paula DiNardi, off a barstool.

Initially convicted of both public intoxication and third-degree assault in municipal court, Fairhope city attorney Marcus McDowell later allowed the assault charge to be dismissed upon appeal. But after a jury found McSharry unanimously guilty of public intoxication March 16, Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge Clark Stankoski sentenced him to one year of unsupervised probation, with an order to appear in court if called, and to refrain from the criminal offenses or arrests during the term of his probation.

At the time of the 2018 incident, McSharry was already on probation. Roughly two months earlier, he was convicted of “breach of peace” after a 2017 incident in which he allegedly harassed artist Nall Hollis, who had a gallery across the street from McSharry’s Irish Pub. McSharry also received a 12-month probation in that case, with additional instructions to avoid contact with Hollis and have “no distilled liquors and shall not become inebriated.”

According to an officer who responded to the Little Whiskey Christmas Club in 2018, McSharry had a “strong odor of alcohol,” “slurred his speech” and was so intoxicated “he couldn’t hardly walk.” A videotape of the incident indeed shows McSharry using his arm to push DiNardi backward off a neighboring barstool.

Fairhope Municipal Judge Haymes Snedeker initially found McSharry guilty on both counts, but McSharry appealed to the circuit court. There, Stankoski found city prosecutor Marcus McDowell made a fatal error on the charging document: omitting the fact McSharry “did cause physical injury to another person.”

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals gave McDowell an opportunity to rectify the error, but McDowell allowed two deadlines to expire and the assault charge was dropped. He later explained he could refile the charge, but to date, records indicate he has not.

Meanwhile, DiNardi also filed a civil case against McSharry, seeking damages for “serious physical injury.” On Tuesday, Stankoski ruled McSharry’s attorney, James Pittman, can pursue additional discovery in the case.

During a hearing on an objection to Pittman’s subpoena duces tecum, Pittman said DiNardi was deposed earlier this month and as a result, he was seeking additional evidence in her phone records, as well as communications between the alleged victim and “consumer advocate” Paul Ripp and local attorney Harry Still.

DiNardi claims in the weeks after the assault, McSharry “conspired with others” to send her harassing text messages or phone calls. Pittman told the court he also sought communication between DiNardi and Ripp that would implicate former Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson, and DiNardi’s communication with Still to determine whether Still ever entered into a legal contract to represent her.

DiNardi’s attorney, David McDonald, told the court most discovery has already been submitted to McSharry’s attorney, with the exception of the phone records. McDonald said DiNardi was on someone else’s phone plan at the time, and the records have not been voluntarily turned over, but can be subpoenaed.

Stankoski expressed reluctance to order additional discovery involving Ripp or Still, but with McDonald in agreement, allowed the phone records to be produced.

“All I’m doing is trying to narrow the scope,” he said.

At one point in the case, Stankoski also granted Pittman’s subpoena of this newspaper, seeking a reporter’s communications with alleged sources. At the time, Stankoski interpreted Alabama’s shield law as protecting a reporter’s sources, but not the information they may provide. As a result, he ordered the paper to turn over “all materials and/or documents and/or requested communications that were not published.”

Lagniappe found nothing to turn over in the case, and also believes the order is unconstitutional and would be a violation of reporter’s privilege even if the paper had documents pertinent to the case. Pittman has not pressed the issue further. At Tuesday’s hearing, Stankoski ignored several attempts by Still to interject, but after arguments were concluded, Still told the judge he continued to wait on a ruling on his motion to reconsider the subpoenas, which Still submitted to the court in January 2020.

“You asked if there were any other discovery issues and it’s my understanding you ruled in favor of Mr. McSharry and ordered me to turn over my emails and other communications with Lagniappe,” Still said. “Have you reversed that decision?”

“All of my previous orders are in effect,” Stankoski said. “Either y’all appeal it or mandamus me, or if somebody files a motion to enforce this, I’ll address it. But I don’t know what y’all have done with my orders. If Mr. Pittman hasn’t followed up on it, then do whatever y’all do. If he files for me to get involved, I’ll get involved.”

Still argued it’s difficult to mandamus — appeal a judge’s order to a higher court — when there is not a court reporter present, and told the judge he expected a ruling or at least a hearing on the motion. Before Stankoski called Still back to his chambers for a private discussion, he explained there would be neither. The rules of civil procedure, he explained, dictate if a motion is not answered in 60 days, it is denied by default.

“The decision was made by operation of law,” Stankoski said. “I don’t know what else to tell you.”

Attorneys are expected to continue discovery ahead of a status hearing in the case set for June 10. Stankoski indicated he would like to set a trial date as early as August.