Fairhope restaurant owner Ronan McSharry turned himself over to Fairhope police Friday morning on a domestic violence warrant just weeks after settling a civil suit spawned when he shoved a woman off a bar stool in 2018.

Fairhope Police Lt. Shane Nolte confirmed the owner of McSharry’s Irish Pub turned himself over to police Friday on an outstanding domestic violence warrant and was booked into the Fairhope jail, but bonded out later that day. Nolte was not certain of the date of the incident that instigated the warrant to be signed, but said it was earlier in the year.

McSharry has had a couple of high-profile run-ins with the law in the past few years. In 2018, he was convicted of “breach of peace” after allegedly harassing the artist Nall Hollis, whose gallery was across the street from McSharry’s pub. McSharry received 12 months of probation in that case, which stipulated that he have “no distilled liquors and shall not become inebriated.”

But just a couple of months after that conviction, he was arrested for forcefully knocking Paula DiNardi off a stool at the Little Whiskey Christmas Club. According to an officer who responded to the incident, McSharry “slurred his speech,” “had a strong odor of alcohol” and “couldn’t hardly walk.” The bar’s security video showed McSharry shove DiNardi backward off a stool.

He was also arrested on charges of domestic violence in 2014, according to investigators, but not convicted. He was also the subject of a harassment complaint in 2011 and was cited for public intoxication that year as well. Both of those cases were nolle prossed.

Despite the officer’s observations and the terms set out in his earlier conviction, McSharry’s probation was not revoked following the incident with DiNardi. McSharry pleaded guilty to public intoxication and third-degree assault in April 2019 and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but got credit for two months already spent in a rehabilitation facility, according to Fairhope Municipal Court documents.

Despite pleading guilty, McSharry then appealed those convictions to Baldwin County Circuit Court, where Judge Clark Stankoski determined that Fairhope City Prosecutor Marcus McDowell had made an error on the charging document by failing to include the fact that McSharry “did cause physical harm to another person,” and voided the conviction.

The city of Fairhope appealed Stankoski’s decision to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, but it was ruled the city had done so after the 14-day deadline. Still, Fairhope prosecutors were given an additional two weeks to “show cause,” but never did so and the appeal was dismissed.

At the time, McDowell claimed he was planning to refile assault charges against McSharry, but there’s no record of him ever having done that.

Meanwhile, DiNardi filed a civil suit against McSharry in Circuit Court, claiming injury from being shoved from the stool. But the case took a soap opera-like turn as Stankoski allowed McSharry’s attorney to pursue a theory that his client was the victim of a political conspiracy that involved then-Mayor Karin Wilson and local media, including this newspaper. Stankoski even allowed McSharry’s attorney, James Pittman, to subpoena any potential communications between Lagniappe, Wilson, “consumer advocate” Paul Ripp and attorney Harry Still, despite state and federal shield laws protecting newspapers from such actions.

Court records show that in December of last year, “the parties have reached a global confidential settlement agreement.” The case was dismissed on July 15.