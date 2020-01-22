The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed it would cost about $4.8 million to patrol the three-mile radius that makes up the city’s police jurisdiction if Mobile’s City Council votes in favor of an ordinance ending police and fire coverage in the area.

The amount includes the cost of equipment, vehicles, gas and benefits for 48 new, full-time deputies, MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles detailed in an email message.

The cost per deputy breaks down to about $63,170. This figure includes a $36,636 base salary, $1,831 in overtime, $2,897 in holiday pay, $11,282 in insurance, $3,363 in Social Security, $4,559 in retirement pension payments and more. The fuel cost would average out to $3,556 per year, and the vehicle costs would average about $30,000 when equipment is factored in. Equipment for the officer would come out to more than $3,000.

With 48 new deputies, MCSO could serve all areas of the jurisdiction, including the more urban areas, which lay within a mile-and-a-half of the city limits, Myles wrote. However, deputies do not respond to wrecks, she wrote, and state troopers would work all wrecks in the area.

“I doubt seriously they would have the manpower to work the additional wrecks that would fall to them,” Myles wrote.

The cost to MCSO is the latest in a back-and-forth between city and county leaders over an ordinance that would withdraw the final city services from the police jurisdiction, which again made news following a 4-3 vote that kept a block of 13,000 West Mobile residents from voting to join the city. A supermajority of five votes was needed to approve the referendum. The annexation vote fell along racial lines, with the four white councilors voting in favor and the three black councilors voting against.

At a recent council committee meeting, members of the county and city administrative teams attempted to explain how each reached such different conclusions as to the costs associated with policing the jurisdiction.

Members of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration have said the city spends $26.5 million in resources in the jurisdiction and only receives revenue — through half-priced business license fees and sales taxes — of about $12.2 million annually. To arrive at the number, Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch told councilors he analyzed the duration of service calls in the jurisdiction, which make up about 19 percent of all call durations throughout the city, and applied that percentage to the police and fire budget as well as a number of support services and other cost centers, including mayor and City Council overhead, retiree insurance, workers compensation, information technology and more.

County Finance Director Dana Foster-Allen said she disagreed with the methodology used by Wesch. In her own cost analysis, Foster-Allen said she used the percentage of service calls in the area, which made up 11.8 percent of total calls, to help determine the city spends $13.9 million in the area. She also added a limited amount of support services, including costs for only public safety administration and emergency management.

“There’s a difference in support costs,” she said. “If you pull back the police jurisdiction, you have to look at what costs would go away. Some costs would not result in a savings if the police jurisdiction was pulled back.”

Wesch told councilors he used call duration in his analysis because it can take patrol personnel longer to get to calls in the jurisdiction than it would within the city limits. As for the addition of support services, Wesch compared the scenario hypothetically to two small cities that share a police force. Each city pays for an officer and each community shares the responsibility of paying for a police chief. In the hypothetical, each city pays for one officer and half of the salary for the police chief, who helps administer the service, he said.

Wesch defended the methodology further by explaining it was validated by auditors at Smith Dukes LLC and argued it was more conservative than the methodology approved by a Mobile County circuit court judge and affirmed by the Alabama Supreme Court in a 2002 case involving the city’s police jurisdiction.

Wesch and Executive Director of Public Safety James Barber both argued that pulling services from the jurisdiction wouldn’t result in a large cash savings, but would allow the city to re-allocate resources in the form of 44 officers into the city limits.

The differences in methodology resulted in drastic disparities between the two analyses when comparing revenues and expenses in the jurisdiction. While Wesch’s analysis showed the city spends about $14 million more for the services than it takes in through business license and sales tax revenues, Foster-Allen’s analysis shows the city spends about $1.6 million more than it takes in.

As currently written the ordinance would repeal business license fees collected by the city in the police jurisdiction, but would not repeal the sales tax currently collected. Councilors debated the legality of that, with Councilman Fred Richardson telling his colleagues a state attorney general’s opinion says it’s illegal.

Councilman Joel Daves, the sponsor of the ordinance, said he would vote in favor of any amendment brought by colleagues to repeal sales taxes collected in the area. Toward the end of the meeting, Daves also said money spent by the county would partially come out of the pockets of the city’s taxpayers

Some councilors and others in attendance at the committee meeting argued the pullback from the police jurisdiction is directly related to the annexation question. Richardson, a member of the ad-hoc committee, argued the only question in front of the group currently is whether or not to pull police and fire services out of the police jurisdiction.

Asked if MCSO had a compromise in mind when it comes to policing the jurisdiction, Myles wrote: “Let them annex.”