The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has pledged to be more aggressive when it comes to getting fentanyl out of the community and Chief Deputy Paul Burch hopes the area will take notice after some recent arrests.

“Ever since we had a death of a juvenile, we’ve pledged to be very aggressive on fentanyl,” Burch said. “We want the community to see we’ve lived up to that.”

The MCSO announced on Friday new arrests and added charges in two separate cases involving the trafficking of the drug commonly used to stretch out supplies and make other drugs more addictive, Burch said.

MCSO, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Division of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrested Tony Devel McLeod, Cameron Reshad McLeod and Scott Marion Hollingsworth for trafficking fentanyl, illegal possession of xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Hollingsworth was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Authorities also seized $1,558 in cash, 19 grams of fentanyl, 100 xanax bars and 25 grams of methamphetamine.

The 19 grams of fentanyl seized, Burch told reporters, is enough to potentially kill “hundreds” of people.

Burch said the suspects in the case come to the area from Mississippi and that is consistent with the movement of fentanyl to the area in general. He said people move the drug from China to Mexico and then on roadways through Texas to the area. Right now, fentanyl is being found as part of arrests for other drugs, he said.

“What we would typically see would be narcotics arrests for cocaine and meth,” he said. “Now, we’re seeing meth, cocaine and fentanyl. We’re seeing it with other drugs. It’s not just bulk fentanyl.”

MCSO also announced the Sept. 23 arrest of Aaron Dewayne Welch along with six new charges.

Welch was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Additionally, he is being charged with trafficking morphine, three counts of chemical endangerment of a child, use and possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving/possession of a controlled substance.

Delores Nicole White Welch was charged with possession of marijuana, three counts of chemical endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking cocaine and trafficking fentanyl.

In addition to the arrests, authorities with MCSO seized $10,901 in cash, a pistol, marijuana, cocaine, four grams of fentanyl, two Rolex watches, three vehicles and drug paraphernalia.

As for concerns children will be given fentanyl while trick or treating at Halloween, Burch called it a “rumor” and said he didn’t know where it got started.

He added there is no local or national law enforcement intelligence to suggest anything like that would happen. Burch also implied the idea of giving out free fentanyl with candy doesn’t make much sense.

“Regarding the rumor, people sell fentanyl to make money,” he said. “I don’t see how putting it in Halloween candy helps with that.”