Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran says an internal investigation has led to the arrest of one of his own deputies for allegedly selling controlled substances and then tampering with evidence.



While few details have been released, Cochran says deputy Robert Jonathan Forister, 36, was charged Friday with using his position for personal gain, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of paraphernalia.



He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail around 2 p.m., according to available public records.



Forister only began working with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in January. So far, Cochran and other representatives for MCSO have declined to offer any additional information about the nature of Forister’s charges or the ongoing investigation that led to his arrest this afternoon.

