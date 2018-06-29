The son of a Wilmer woman who was murdered last year and buried under her own front porch has died of suicide, according to a statement from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responding to 5900 McDonald Road found Edward Mayo dead this morning, the statement said.

Edward Mayo is the son of Susan Mayo, who was reported missing in June 2017 and three months later, was found buried in a 55-gallon drum approximately three feet beneath the porch at the home she shared with her other son, Nathaniel Sebastian, on Glenwood Way in Wilmer.

Sebastian was charged with his mother’s murder and is currently in jail awaiting trial.

According to the statement, no suicide note was found at the scene. Family and friends stated Edward Mayo had attempted suicide before and they had encouraged him to seek help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you or someone you know is expressing suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-8255.