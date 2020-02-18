After a two-hour standoff Tuesday, a man barricaded in a house in West Mobile asked for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Burch by name and surrendered to him peacefully.



According to a statement from MCSO, 39-year-old Jerry Fowler Jr. locked himself inside of a friend’s home on Hubert Pierce Road after officers attempted to serve five arrest warrants on him for charges, including; receiving stolen property, drug possession and criminal trespassing.



While police later found a gun in the home, they said it was locked inside a safe and it doesn’t appear Fowler ever accessed it.

Ultimately, MCSO negotiators persuaded Fowler to give himself up to authorities, which he agreed to do to but only if Burch was on scene.



“It was a team effort and it really doesn’t matter ‘who’ he surrendered to, as long as he did so peacefully,” Burch said. “Our men and women are trained for this type of situation and our goal is to always have a peaceful resolution, that does not always happen but it did today.”

Police said the female whose home Fowler was at was initially taken into custody for questioning but was released without being charged with any crime.

Fowler was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail around 1:30 p.m., where he remains in custody at this time.