Dear Editor:

Regarding the article in Lagniappe (“Hidden Agenda” by Ashley Trice), May 1-7, 2019, I was surprised to see “ridiculously unnecessary cases of measles … in communities with a bunch of unvaccinated morons.” According to TV news, many, if not, most of those stricken are children of Orthodox Jews. Am I to understand that Orthodox Jewish children are morons?

I am hoping I am misunderstanding something. Ashley Trice is my favorite Lagniappe writer.

Respectfully,

Ken Hippensteel

Mobile

Editor’s Note: Lagniappe editor Ashley Trice was not referring to people who choose not to vaccinate their children for religious reasons, but rather people who have no such religious convictions, but still choose not to vaccinate their children based on the advice of celebrities who have zero medical training and/or on junk science (like the debunked “Lancet” report) or no science at all.