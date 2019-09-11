A spokesperson for Mediacom said his company was scheduled to begin moving its lines along Canal Road in Orange Beach on Sept. 9.

The city of Orange Beach said both Mediacom and CenturyLink should have had the lines removed a long time ago and now they are holding up a vital project the city has been hoping to build for many years. Contractors are poised to start the addition of a second eastbound lane on Canal Road to make the road five lanes.

“We have been held up on the fifth lane because Mediacom has not moved their cable and has had a year to do it,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said. “If anybody wishes to call Mediacom and harass them, please feel free to use my name.”

Mediacom Vice President of Government and Public Relations Tom Larsen said his company hopes to have everything moved and out of the way in about four weeks. The holdup, Larsen said, has been getting permission to use power poles that are in place.

“In this case, we did not have permission and still do not have permission from PowerSouth to move onto their poles,” Larsen said. “Either we have to go underground completely on this route or we have to go through another process with PowerSouth to get on their poles.”

Mediacom also will use some Baldwin EMC poles as well as relocate some lines that are underground.

“About a quarter of our facilities are underground,” Larsen said. “We are beginning the relocation of the underground facilities on Monday. The underground section should be done in a little over two weeks. The aerial section, a couple weeks later. We will work ahead of the road crews so there will be no interference.”

Larsen said the cost could range from $75,000 to $150,000 depending on how much of the work will have to go underground. He said the city has been working with them and PowerSouth to get the project moving forward.

“We’ve communicated with the city and had a good meeting with the mayor and city officials and I think we’re all on the same page with what’s happening,” Larsen said. “They are helping us contact PowerSouth and to try and work out getting on their poles. Hopefully that will happen, and if it doesn’t, we’ll go underground and it will be a bigger expense to us but we’ll do it either way.”

Work was set to begin on the underground section on the east end of Canal Road on Monday going from Pep Boys to Oak Street.

“In these situations, the typical process here is the power company moves first,” Larsen said. “They reset the poles, move their equipment, get their electrical wires out of the way first. The cable company and the phone company come in second or third.”

CenturyLink was contacted by Lagniappe and said they would issue a statement about relocating their lines via email, but it had not been received by press time. Orange Beach Councilman Jerry Johnson said he was told Sept. 9 CenturyLink would have its lines moved in two weeks.