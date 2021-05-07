Alabama’s medical cannabis bill cleared both chambers of the Legislature Thursday and has been sent to Gov. Kay Ivey to sign. The bill passed the House for the first time Wednesday with amendments the Senate later approved.

“As with any piece of legislation that reaches the governor’s desk, we look forward to thoroughly reviewing it,” Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola wrote in a statement. “We appreciate the debate from the Legislature on the topic. This is certainly an emotional issue. We are sensitive to that and will give it the diligence it deserves.”

Although the bill would legalize cannabis to treat a number of ailments and was sponsored by Republican Sen. Tim Melson, a doctor, the most opposition came from his fellow Republicans in the House and Senate. While the bill rocketed through the Senate and passed on a 20-10 vote, it was met with a filibuster from about a half dozen members of the House on Tuesday night. Opponents, whose main concerns seemed to be future relaxation of laws restricting recreational use, were able to delay a Tuesday vote by running out the clock on the legislative day.

Before a final vote could be taken on Thursday, the bill’s House sponsor Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison, faced an onslaught of amendments, most of which were successfully tabled.

One came from Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, who expressed concern about the expansion of government the bill would create. Simpson asked for an amendment to automatically repeal the bill if the federal government ever reclassifies marijuana as a legal substance.

As a Schedule 1 drug, doctors can’t prescribe and pharmacies can’t dispense marijuana. This bill, like other similar laws in other states, gets around this by having specially trained doctors recommend marijuana treatments and has dispensaries sell it to patients. If marijuana’s Schedule 1 status is removed, Simpson argued, pharmacies would be allowed to dispense it, but the bill would still require patients to use dispensaries.

“This gives the Legislature a choice to do something,” Simpson said.

Simpson’s amendment avoided an initial effort by Ball to have it tabled, which allowed for representatives to debate its merits. Ball argued that he would like to wait and “cross that bridge when we come to it” as the new law wouldn’t even go into effect until 2022 at the earliest because a commission to regulate medical cannabis would have to be appointed during the Legislature’s next session.

Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) argued that Simpson’s amendment is unnecessary because if marijuana is reclassified by the federal government, it would automatically do away with the dispensary requirement.

“If the federal government decides to reclassify marijuana, the bill unravels on its own,” England said.

House Speaker Pro-Tempore Victor Gaston (R-Mobile) spoke in favor of the medical cannabis bill and against Simpson’s amendment when he told members they should listen and trust Ball on the issue.

Following the debate — in which Ball also accused Simpson’s amendment of inadvertently trying to kill the bill and threatening to move ahead and have it removed in a conference committee of the House and Senate — members successfully tabled the amendment.

After most amendments had been tabled, the bill got a full and final vote from the House and passed 68 to 34, with one abstention. The legislation was popular among members of the local House and Senate delegations. Only Simpson and fellow Republicans Shane Stringer and Harry Shiver voted against the bill in the House. All of Mobile and Baldwin counties local senators voted to approve it.