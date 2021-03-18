Poised to pass through the State House Judiciary Committee, a bill that would legalize marijuana for medical use would be sent to a second committee before earning a vote on the floor of the chamber, the bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison, confirmed.

Ball said “fear and politics” were the main driving forces behind the bill taking an “unusual” route through the Alabama Legislature’s lower chamber. One other reason for the strange trip, he said, could’ve been the speed with which it passed the State Senate.

“That being said, I think we’ve got the votes on the Judiciary Committee to move it out,” he said. “I expect the Health Committee to move expeditiously.”

Ball believes there are enough votes in the House to approve the bill, which would make marijuana legal for use for anxiety, pain management and other ailments. Science proves marijuana can help with these issues, Ball said, but some legislators don’t seem to see it that way.

“They see the bad, but they’ve been blinded to the good,” he said. “The science and evidence is on our side.”

There has been some resistance in the House and among the public to approve the bill. During a Judiciary Committee hearing on the legislation, Phil Williams of the Alabama Policy Institute opposed the bill.

“If this was called the aspirin bill, I’d still have a problem with it because of how it’s structured,” he said. “It raises taxes, violates free-market principles and grows the government.”

Williams took issue, specifically, with the 11-member commission the bill would create to help regulate medical marijuana. That commission, he said, would constitute a new state department that would be allowed to hire who they need.

“Once you establish a part of government, it’s not going away,” Williams said.

The bill, Williams said, sets a 9 percent state sales tax rate on medical marijuana. The regular state sales tax is 4 percent.

“You’re putting a burden on the people we argue need it,” he said. “The tax rate is unconscionable.”

Williams also took issue with the lack of an opt-out clause for individual communities. This leaves towns and cities feeling forced to make way for dispensaries they may not want in their communities, he said.

“This bill blew through the Senate,” he said. “I’m glad to see the House is more deliberate.”

Dr. Martha Raulston, a pediatrician from Brewton, argued against the bill, saying “medical marijuana is not medicine.”

State Sen. Tim Melson, R-Fairfield, took issue with that, especially with Williams’s criticism the bill would grow government, arguing when the former senator was in office he helped create the Alabama Office of Information Technology.

“I don’t think you can say your government growth is important and mine isn’t,” Melson said. “Yes, it grows government, but it helps keep it safe.”

The judiciary committee was set to vote on whether to move the bill forward on Wednesday, March 17, but the meeting was postponed due to inclement weather.

Decriminalization

A bill, introduced by state Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, would make simple possession of marijuana a fineable offense. The bill would make possession of marijuana in the first degree a Class C misdemeanor, punishable only by a fine of no more than $250.

Those convicted a second time for possession would be punished by a fine not to exceed $500. A third conviction would be punishable by a fine not to exceed $750.

The bill allows those charged, but not convicted of possession to seek expungement of their records.

Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana is punishable by a fine not to exceed $250 and no subsequent charge.