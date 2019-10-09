It was Friday, Oct. 2, 2009. While some of us were celebrating the birthday of Police bassist Sting while jamming “Synchronicity,” a young immigrant by the name of Vlad Adrian Moldoveanu (a bassist in his own right) opened his very first restaurant, Mediterranean Sandwich Company in Downtown Mobile, on Dauphin Street. It wouldn’t be his last.

In his words: “Exactly 10 years ago with $190 left in my bank account, a toaster oven and some light-duty cooking appliances, I seasoned the first 40 pounds of chicken with some spices from my house pantry and somehow (I don’t even know how) opened the first sandwich shop. The rest is history.”

With multiple locations now on both sides of the bay, Mediterranean Sandwich Company shows no signs of slowing down. I remember the first time I tried it. It’s the kind of thing that sticks with you for 10 years and counting. Celebrate with a sandwich or a new keto bowl and congratulate our adopted son in person.

This is the American success story. This is what makes our Mobile restaurant scene so special. People who come to our country, with little to nothing, and share their cooking talents shape our food culture for the better. Best part is we usually know them by one name. Chakli, Osman and Vlad come to mind. Guys like this make life worth eating.

Continued success. If you get too big, we will be proud to say we know it started in Mobile.

Loxley Piggly Wiggly

With it being the city’s only grocery store, the new Piggly Wiggly of Loxley has been a long-awaited and much-anticipated affair. We were teased months ago, tricked into thinking an opening date was sooner, but unexpected delays stood in the way of fresh produce and low prices.

The wait is over for the Highway 59 supermarket. They opened their doors last week leaving the overcrowded aisles of their former location just one city block in their rear view mirror. Citizens south of Interstate 10 are super excited about the opening, but I predict the real impact will be on next year’s yankee traffic searching for a bottle of wine after they stop at Burris Farm Market on the way to their beach condos.

Until then, we weather the winter with a needed new facility.

KFC and Krystal up the chicken sandwich game

The battle of Popeyes and Chick-fil-A may be over for now, but it seems KFC and Krystal are trying to cash in on the tail end of the drama. KFC has a new sandwich with chicken tenders between two donuts for buns. It’s only in test cities for now, but don’t be surprised if this takes off nationwide.

Krystal introduced a new Nashville hot chicken sandwich last week for a limited time nationwide. I’m yet to have one, but will. Fingers crossed it’s super hot.