Despite raising nearly $450,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, the board meeting to reconsider closing a historically Black Catholic School in downtown Mobile was canceled Tuesday night and the future of the institution remains in doubt.

Alumni of Heart of Mary School in downtown Mobile confirmed with Lagniappe on Wednesday that a meeting of the school’s board the night before was canceled. The subject of the meeting was to put forward a motion to rescind a previous vote to close the school in July. The board has the ultimate say as to whether Heart of Mary closes or is afforded another chance.

Those same alumni confirmed that the Archdiocese of Mobile sent a letter regarding the closure of the school. Lagniappe has not seen a copy of the letter, but Archdiocese spokesman Rob Herbst sent a statement confirming the letter in question thanked the board for its efforts to keep the school open.

“The primary reason for the closure is the lack of students,” the statement read. “The board has stated that there are only approximately 70 students and it appears that enrollment will decline further next year.”

When asked for a copy of the letter through an email message, Herbst wrote that it was a “personal letter to the board and wouldn’t be appropriate to share.”

The momentum to keep the school open was propelled by a GoFundMe organized by local attorney and board member Karlos Finley. That fundraiser, which drew donations from around the country and from as far away as Canada, raised $445,045 in about a month. The money raised was about $100,000 more than the school’s annual operating budget.

The largest donation came from the Entergy Foundation at $75,000. Other large, offline donations were anonymous and ranged from $20,000 to $50,000.

When the page was set up, Finley said the donations would be kept in an escrow account so that if the school didn’t reach the fundraising goal it could easily be given back.