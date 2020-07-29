Bob Zellner with Constance Curry, “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement.” Foreword by Julian Bond (NewSouth Books, Montgomery, 2008; First Paperback Printing 2020) ISBN: 978-1-58838-394-5. pp. 351. $24.95.

By Michael Thomason

“The Wrong Side of Murder Creek” is now available in paperback and will soon be out as the feature film “Son of the South,” written and directed by Barry Alexander Brown. The extraordinary book, first published in hardback in 2008, is the autobiography of one of the most important foot soldiers of the Freedom Movement in the South in the 1960s and 1970s. Author and activist Bob Zellner has returned to the shores of Mobile Bay, as he now lives in Fairhope.

Born in 1939, Zellner was a White son of a Methodist preacher who grew up in Lower Alabama with strong ties to the Mobile area, especially Daphne. His father and grandfather had been members of the KKK earlier, but his dad renounced that connection after World War II and went on to denounce racism in church after church thereafter. Young Zellner was one of five brothers who were very close and particularly attached to a cabin they built for the family in Daphne and the marine bounty the bay provided, especially thanks to jubilees. The author eventually boarded with family in Mobile, graduated from Murphy High School and subsequently enrolled in Huntington College in Montgomery.

In a 1961 senior sociology class, he and a group of four friends were directed to research race relations in the contemporary South. What the professor intended was research in the college library, but this was the era of lunch counter sit-ins, the Freedom Riders and Ralph Abernathy and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. John Malcolm Patterson was governor and he fought any effort to challenge segregation. George Wallace was in the wings and there was no way the “Huntington 5” as they eventually were known were going to sit in a library to learn race relations in the exploding South.

The young men even attended a Black civil rights workshop, which very nearly got them expelled from Huntington. Zellner was the only one to graduate on time; he attributed this accomplishment to his parents’ stalwart and public support for his political actions. After graduation he worked at the Highlander Folk School in Monteagle, Tenn. There he met some of the leading civil rights activists, and at the end of the summer of 1961 was offered a job at the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) — the first White staffer in that predominantly Black organization. He was supposed to travel the lower South visiting White colleges to do workshops and recruit supporters.

As it turned out, he did only a little of this, serving instead on the front lines of voter registration and other high-risk activities. He worked in McComb, Miss., Baton Rouge, La., Albany, Ga., Danville, Va., and a host of other racial hotspots. He was brutally beaten everywhere, accused of all sorts of criminal activity and subject to a variety of jail time and torture, all in a span of three years. His commitment to nonviolence stood the test, but it is a wonder he survived at all. Several of his colleagues and friends did not.

For those of us who remember those days, or participated in demonstrations, boycotts and other civil rights protests, this book is a chilling reminder of just how lawless the South was. For younger people, Zellner’s book will be an eye-opener … one they certainly need to experience. Violence was not limited to cities such as Birmingham, Anniston and Montgomery; it was to be found all over our region, especially in rural Mississippi. Zellner’s book tells this story so very well that you have to remind yourself how things were in the 1960s and 1970s. It is simply amazing we have progressed as far as we have, and it does help us to believe we can go the rest of the way — however far that is.

While many people in the movement became fast friends, it was not always a love fest by any means. Eventually, by 1967, SNCC expelled all Whites, including Zellner and his wife, Dottie. It hurt the Zellners deeply, and others, too, but as the decades passed many old friendships were rekindled. The Zellners went to work on a project in lower Mississippi called GROW, “Grass Roots Organizing Work” or “Get Rid of Wallace” (the movement needed humor!). Project GROW brought poor Whites and Blacks together for political and economic gain. Klansmen and Black activists joined to make common cause despite their philosophical differences. It was a slow process but demonstrated a way forward.

Eventually, the Zellners moved on and went north to organize on Long Island and later still in North Carolina. While “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek” was published a dozen years ago, Zellner has continued to be active. He earned a Ph.D. in history at Tulane University while in New Orleans in the early 1990s and teaches courses and gives lectures and workshops across the country. In April he will be 81 years old! He even got beaten up by police in The Hamptons near his Long Island home trying to help the local Indian tribe, the Shinnecock, to hang on to what remained of their tribal lands, which developers wanted.

Zellner’s account of his life is very well written and hard to put down. Its depiction of the early civil rights era is outstanding. Despite the trials it describes, it is suffused with good humor and love for people. It is the book to bring that bloody period to life and enable us to understand what went on in those tumultuous years. The boy who grew up in Daphne deserves our sincere thanks.