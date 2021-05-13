Law enforcement officers and families gathered today in Public Safety Memorial Park to remember those in blue who passed away over the last year. Family members of the deceased held white roses.

“I really cannot think of a different — anytime in my career that the challenges have been more on law enforcement than what we see in our country today,” James Barber, chief of staff for Mayor Sandy Stimpson, said.

Barber stood in front of a black-granite monument with names etched in white — names of the 35 law enforcement officers from Mobile and surrounding areas who have been killed in the line of duty, dating from 1901 to 2019. A blue line runs through most of the monument.

The memorial paid tribute to retired officers, who passed away from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department, Mobile Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigations. It also honored an active-duty State Trooper who was killed in a motorcycle accident, as well as FBI agents Laura Swartzenberger and Daniel Alfin, who were killed in the line of duty earlier this year in Sunrise, Fla.

Barber referenced riots that took place all over the country in response to instances of police brutality, including Ferguson, Baltimore, Seattle and Portland, Ore. He specifically mentioned the case of Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on April 11.

“So what I’ve seen, when I look at these things, is the deliberate focus by the media on these rare police mistakes to drive a narrative to wage war on the police,” Barber said.

He said while people see these instances of police brutality, they don’t see videos of officers who are killed in the line of duty, like Eric Talley, who lost his life responding to a mass shooting in Boulder, Colo. Talley and other officers killed in the line of duty this year will have their names “forever etched in granite” at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“What I would like for you to understand is that those granite walls in Washington D.C. serve as a constant reminder to each and every one of us that serve in law enforcement,” Barber said. “It is never how we die that makes us heros, it is the way you choose to live that makes you a hero.”

A 21-gun salute honored the deceased officers, followed by Amazing Grace played on bagpipes.

“But I want you to see what it is that I see: those of you in uniform, I want you to look beside you, look behind you, look in front of you, and I want you to look up here,” Barber said.

“Because what I see is that you will never take this challenge alone, that we have a brotherhood and a sisterhood of law enforcement officers that are willing to stand that line, because what I see are law enforcement officers that have the courage to do that which is right and righteous, despite the criticism they oftentimes received from the very people they are trying to protect.”