The announcement last month awarding bids for three mental health crisis centers across the state will be a “major change” for treatment, according to Commissioner Lynn Beshear of the Alabama Department of Mental Health. On Oct. 28, Beshear stood alongside Gov. Kay Ivey and State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter on the steps of the State Capitol to award the pilot projects to AltaPointe Health in Mobile, the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority and WellStone Behavioral Health in Huntsville.

The project was funded by an $18 million legislative appropriation last year, and aims to fill a hole in the “continuum of care,” Beshear told Lagniappe.

“Mental illness is very complicated,” she said. “It’s not a character flaw, not a sign of personal weakness. It’s a disease, like a brain tumor, that manifests in a different way.”

Historically, she explained, the approach to mental health treatment in the state and the nation was a “moral movement,” where the afflicted were often institutionalized in hospitals — sometimes for their entire life — passing the time with basic medications and working in gardens, farms and laundry rooms to sustain the hospital itself.

As the model changed but resources declined, the state was hit with a historic lawsuit in 1970, “Wyatt vs. Stickney,” which focused on the treatment of patients and access to services and took 33 years to settle. The settlement implemented new standards of care that were adopted nationwide, but then, around 2010, the Department of Mental Health “sustained a $40 million cut to its budget.”

Hospitals around the state were closed, including Searcy in Mobile County and Bryce in Tuscaloosa, and patients were displaced to community health centers, group homes, or to live with family members. Without centralized services, “the situation became that individuals with mental illness ended up being arrested or going to emergency rooms,” Beshear said. “On the day they closed the hospitals, every patient had a place to be. But over time … we had a huge problem with thousands of people arrested and in jail, not getting the treatment they need and sometimes becoming victims themselves.”

Beshear, who had no background in large government agencies, was appointed by Ivey as commissioner of the Department of Mental Health in July 2017, and almost immediately began studying solutions in other states and lobbying the Legislature for additional support. But as the executive director of a community enhancement organization in the Black Belt for 17 years, she helped implement the Obama administration’s Stepping Up initiative, with the goal of reducing the number of individuals in jails with mental illness.

“The mental health center hired a case manager to work with people coming out of county jail to get them housing, food, medications, whatever they needed to stabilize their life and manage their illness,” Beshear recalled. “That had phenomenal success and the recidivism rate went from 57 percent to 2.5 percent.”

Now she hopes to implement Stepping Up in all 67 counties by 2022, which will work along with the three new crisis centers to provide a more comprehensive “community-based” approach to mental health care.

Since the announcement, AltaPointe Chief Executive Officer Tuerk Schlesinger has been speaking to local governments seeking support and a place to build the crisis center. At the Baldwin County Commission meeting Nov. 17 and at the Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday, Schlesinger said the location — which will support patients from seven counties — will likely be in the greater Mobile area with easy access to Interstates 10 and 65.

“The crisis diversion center will employ 90 individuals who will be specialized in the areas of psychiatric care, mostly mental health and substance abuse,” he said, adding a primary care element will be included. “We will allow individuals to come in on their own, be transported by families, a mobile crisis team or law enforcement.”

There, patients will be screened and evaluated and the goal is to provide a discharge plan within 23 hours, Beshear said. According to the request for proposals, the centers will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Children will not be admitted but may be assessed and diverted, and assessments must include “a clinical rationale for prescribed services … nursing services to be received, psychiatric services to be received, additional medical screenings that may be necessary and criteria for discharge.”

Unless Probate Court is involved, the discharge plans are not legally binding, Beshear said, and can be compared to a doctor’s recommendations for medication and physical therapy after a surgical procedure.

“It’s a medical plan to deal with a person’s medical condition,” she said. “We aim for people to complete their prescribed programs and it may include peer work with organizations like [the National Association of Mental Illness] or [Alcoholics Anonymous]. There’s not a ‘one size fits all.’ It depends on what that person needs as to what their plan becomes.”

In fiscal year 2020, the Department of Mental Health performed a study indicating screening 5,500 random individuals in jails in emergency rooms around the state, discovering 1,800 were in need of crisis center services.

“At a crisis center, we’ll have staff whose only job in life is to receive these people,” she said.

State Rep. Matt Simpson, a former prosecutor who has been advocating for a mental health court in Baldwin County since last year, said the crisis centers are an important step forward to increasing access to care and diversion from jails.

“I think they put a lot of time and effort into this program,” he said. “It’s not illegal to be mentally ill and we want to give the opportunity for those people to receive treatment rather than be sent to jail.”

Schlesinger said an interim location will be open by March 1, but AltaPointe intends to find a four-to-five-acre parcel to build a permanent location for the crisis center within three years.