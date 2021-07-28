The Mobile City Council approved a resolution asking Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill to allow potential voters to again use the COVID-19 pandemic as a viable excuse to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot for the city’s upcoming municipal election on Aug. 24.

While Merrill allowed for fear of contracting the virus to be considered an unofficial excuse on absentee ballots, council attorney Chris Arledge said, as of May 17 that excuse is no longer valid.

“The resolution asks (Merrill) to reinstate this for the city’s election,” Arledge told councilors. “(He) has the authority to do it because we’re still under a national emergency.”

Councilwoman Bess Rich asked City Clerk Lisa Lambert if the standard excuse of being “infirmed” would suffice in the case of fear over COVID-19 and Lambert said “no.”

“You can’t write COVID on the application anymore,” she said. “It’s not an acceptable excuse.”

Rich suggested it might be easier to not ask Merrill officially and let residents fill out absentee ballots with the “infirm” excuse, even if it’s for COVID-19. However, Council President Levon Manzie pushed back a bit.

“This is bigger than an individual who checks a box on an absentee ballot form,” he said. “This also impacts the person who chooses to vote in-person absentee. If it was good for the national election in November, it ought to be good enough for us now.”

While Arledge called Rich’s suggestion a “don’t ask, don’t tell” scenario, Lambert said the clerk’s office would be forced to turn away anyone voting in-person absentee who used COVID-19 as an excuse unless Merrill acts.

The original resolution was amended to only include mail-in absentee ballot applications, after councilors raised concerns over the likelihood of potential voters being afraid of COVID-19, but standing in line to vote absentee.

“If a voter is afraid of COVID-19, I don’t see them wanting to wait in line … to vote absentee,” Councilwoman GIna Gregory said. “I don’t know if it makes sense.”

Manzie argued that the potential voters in question would have followed every rule when it comes to in-person absentee voting, including identification and signatures.

“If every other rule is followed, what difference does it make?” he asked.

In a statement, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he had confidence in Lambert to “oversee a fair and open election, in accordance with state laws.”

In a text message, a spokesman in Merrill’s office said the secretary of state does not have the authority to allow a COVID-19 excuse because Alabama is no longer under a state of emergency.

Lambert said the absentee voting office would be open in Government Plaza behind the auditorium Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Friday, July 30. The office will be open Saturday, Aug.7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will have extended hours on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lambert said dividers will be set up and social distancing will be observed.

The Mobile County Health Department is reporting a resurgence in COVID-19 cases this month, due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the county’s relatively low vaccination rate. The Department reported 493 infections on Monday, July 26. There have been 168 hospitalizations in Mobile County over the last two weeks.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson used his comment portion at the meeting on Tuesday to again urge the population to get vaccinated.