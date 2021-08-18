If a patient needs an ambulance during an emergency in Mobile, one may or may not be available, according to a Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman.

MFRD Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse said that while an ambulance might not immediately respond to an 911 call, the department would send EMTs and other first responders to the location.

“As soon as an ambulance becomes available, we’ll send one,” he said.

The issue for MFRD is an extremely taxed local healthcare system, Millhouse said. With no beds available at local hospitals, patients transported to local healthcare facilities are stuck on MFRD stretchers, with department personnel still responsible for caring for the person in need, he said. Thus, an ambulance is tied up at the hospital and cannot be returned to service until a patient has been officially handed over to the hospital and given a bed, Millhouse said.

A steadily rising hospitalization rate is to blame for the lack of beds in local hospitals, Mobile County Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Rendi Murphree said.

“Our system is just tapped out,” she said in a daily Facebook Live update. “It’s as bad as it has ever been. Please just do whatever you can to mitigate the spread.”

As for a lack of ambulances, Murphree said the situation could make preventable issues much more serious.

“It means people could have bad outcomes for something that could be avoided if it weren’t for COVID transmissions,” she said. “We all have contributed to the very dire situation we’re in.”

In a new order, Gov. Kay Ivey has called for a state of emergency that would allow hospitals to bring in out-of-state nurses and expand without approval from the state’s Certificate of Need Review Board.

The county has broken a record with 486 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and a total of nearly 600 cases added Tuesday, Murphree said. There were 33 deaths reported Tuesday, she said, but not all of them were from the day they were reported.

“Most occurred in the last couple of days or weeks,” she said.