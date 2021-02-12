The cause of a fire on the 1100 block of Gimon Circle in Mobile remains under investigation, after Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews were called out to the single-story residential structure at 5:54 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon arriving on scene, fire personnel discovered a single-story, wood-framed residence engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke, according to a statement from MFRD.

Additional personnel were dispatched to assist at approximately 5:58 hours.

Fire scene operations were established, as suppression teams immediately set up a defensive strategy to douse exterior flames. Once a path was clear, teams switched to an offensive strategy and entered the structure for a direct fire attack.

The homeowner was discovered outside of the structure in a safe location. The resident advised that he was awakened by blaring smoke alarms to discover the home was on fire. He successfully escaped without incident or injury.

All sources of fire were discovered and successfully extinguished. The home was ventilated of toxic gases and smoke.

There were no reported injuries from the scene.

Cause of Origin Investigators continue to sweep through the structure in an effort to determine the cause of the incident. Additional updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

The fire was successfully extinguished without any reported injuries or further incident.