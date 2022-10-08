The Mary G. Montgomery football team ended a streak and continued a streak, all in the same game Friday, all in the Vikings’ favor. They ended a 12-game losing streak to Baker in the “Battle of West Mobile” and in so doing continued a win streak, which now rests at four games. It was accomplished with a 37-20 victory over the Hornets in a key Class 7A, Region 1 game.

MGM, which lost its first four games of the season, the first three by a combined six points, have turned things around of late and Friday night’s victory was its fourth straight and keeps the Vikings hope for a playoff berth alive. MGM’s last playoff appearance came in 2002.

That’s the next streak the Vikings hope comes to an end.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” MGM head coach Zach Golson said. “… I’m happy for our kids. A lot of hard work went into it. They deserve all the credit. They played tonight and executed, put them in some tough spots and they just kept battling. God gets all the glory. I’m just happy for our kids.”

Trailing 14-13 at halftime, Baker scored on its first possession of the second half to take a 20-14 lead. The Hornets wouldn’t score again. MGM tied the game at 20-all and used Baker miscues — the Hornets committed five turnovers on the night and also committed some costly penalties — to tack on extra scores in the latter minutes of the fourth quarter.

“It’s a huge win,” Golson said. “It gives us a chance to make the playoffs. It’s not there yet, we have to go back to work. It will be a big game next week.”

Next week the Vikings, 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Region 1 games, play host to Daphne, which lost to Fairhope Friday night. It will mark a reunion of sorts for Golson, who was the Trojans’ offensive coordinator last season before being named MGM’s head coach.

Baker fell to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in region play with the loss. The Hornets were plagued by turnovers — five in all, including three in the second half — and some penalties that came at bad times.

“Turnovers killed us,” Baker head coach Steve Normand said. “They’re a good football team. You can’t give them anything. We gave them a short field four times, so they are going to capitalize on it. It’s hard to keep somebody out (of the end zone) with the weapons they’ve got. They did a great job. You can’t turn the ball over that much. It killed us.

“We had opportunities. We should have been up two scores going into halftime. The penalty right there that pulled us back from the 4. We shot ourselves in the foot. We have no one to blame but ourselves and they did a great job.”

MGM leads the all-time series 31-26-2 but had lost 12 straight to the Hornets. Taking advantage of the turnovers was a key in ending the losing skid for MGM.

The first period ended with MGM holding a 7-6 lead but Baker got a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown from Jaden Campbell to go up 13-7. With 35.6 seconds left in the half, MGM took the lead when Jared Hollins tossed a 24-yard scoring strike to James Bolton and Aaron McCraney’s point-after kick made it 14-13 for the Vikings.

Baker quarterback Josh Flowers produced a 61-yard scoring run with 10:38 left in the third quarter to put Baker back in front, but the Hornets wouldn’t score again. The Hollins-to-Bolton connection returned late in the third quarter, covering 34 yards and knotting the score at 20-all.

Flowers fumbled twice and was intercepted once in the fourth quarter alone and MGM used those turnovers to take control of the game, scoring 17 points in the final seven minutes.

Hollins scored on a 2-yard run, McCraney had a 31-yard field goal and an interception return to the Baker 5 yard line by Jariell Lett set the stage for a 1-yard scoring tun by Shondell Harris.