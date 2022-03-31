The Mobile Housing Authority announced a $1.8 million revitalization project aimed at improving living conditions and enhancing safety at Gulf Village.

“MHA is committed to improving the quality of public housing,” CEO Michael Pierce said in a statement. “These improvements are sorely needed to help residents at Gulf Village Homes feel safer. The community lacks street and stop signs and speed has been a concern. We are doing all we can to enhance the wellbeing of our residents.”

To address those concerns and others, the MHA is beginning the two-phase project by replacing 9,500 square feet of sidewalk, cleaning storm drain lines and installing stop and street signs.

The second phase will include the installation of speed tables, another 2,500 square feet of sidewalks and mill and repave streets.

The Mobile County Commission recently entered into a contract to help MHA pay for a $160,000 portion of the project.

“There are many neighborhoods in our community that have declined because of lack of investment,” Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said in a statement. “Partnerships allow us to leverage maximum benefit for residents in our community. The Mobile County Commission is delighted to support MHA’s vision of transforming Gulf Village and improving the quality of place for its residents.”