The Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners (MHB) will be forced to elect new leadership once again, after Chairwoman Kimberly Pettway resigned.

Pettway cited the recent death of her father as the reason she will step away in a Jan. 30 email to employees.

“As I take the time to grieve and adjust to life without dad, I’ve decided to retreat from a number of my community involvements,” she wrote. “During this time, I need to focus on myself and my family. As a result, I have chosen to resign from the Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners effective Feb. 13, 2019.”

This marks another high-profile departure for the embattled agency. Shortly after firing former Executive Director Akinola Popoola, the board dealt with the resignation of Reid Cummings. He was replaced by Tyrone Fenderson, who attended his first board meeting last month. The agency has lost its comptroller in recent months, as well as a number of executives whose jobs remain unfilled.

Further complicating the issue, Pettway served a dual role at the agency, as she handled some of the day-to-day operations while the board was without an executive director.

At its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 13, the board is expected to elect new officers. In addition, city spokesman George Talbot said Mayor Sandy Stimpson would appoint Pettway’s replacement as soon as possible.

Also on the agenda for the February meeting is a contract for interim deputy director of services.The board will consider a six-month contract not to exceed $165,000 with the San Diego-based Nan McKay & Associates to carry out those services.

The board will also take up a resolution asking the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to amend a previous disposition to allow Josephine Allen Homes to be torn down.

The board may also again discuss a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with Fuse Project for the possible purchase of board-owned land downtown. Fuse wants to partner with Purpose Built Communities to enhance the area.