The Mobile Housing Board (MHB) is rescinding the eviction notices issued to a handful of Central Plaza Tower residents who allegedly refused to comply with its COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to a statement from MHB Friday.

The action was deemed appropriate after Executive Director Michael Pierce met with the impacted residents.

The residents assured MHB they would comply with the safety guidelines in the future, and the board assured them it only resorted to issuing eviction notices after prior requests were ignored. In the statement, MHB said the action was taken out of strong concern for the 324 residents at Crown Plaza as well as MHB staff members and contractors.

Pierce issued the eviction notices last week and they were eventually brought to the attention of local media. Three members of the Mobile City Council wrote a letter questioning a move to potentially leave elderly residents homeless, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, Pierce told councilors the members were putting others at risk for the virus by not following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines related to social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.