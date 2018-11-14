Weeks after approving a deal with the city that would send more capital resources its way, the Mobile Housing Board appears to be backtracking.

The Mobile City Council voted unanimously on Oct. 23 to approve — with amendments — an intergovernmental agreement between the two entities to give MHB access to greater federal funding to help make more apartments move-in ready, among other things. However, the board now says it wants to make some changes of its own.

In addition to allowing more funding for planning, redevelopment, renovation and rehabilitation of structures, the agreement also pays for the city’s Senior Director of Housing and Development Jamie Roberts to create a master plan for those activities.

At its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 14, board commissioners laid over for a month a revised resolution that would allow councilors to approve renewals of the agreement and prevent the use of entitlement funds aimed at individual districts.

At issue for the commissioners was a more than $16,000-per-month fee the city would charge MHB as part of the agreement. Commissioner Norman Hill asked to see a scope of work before making a final decision.

“The challenge I see right now is when will the services happen and what are they going to support” Hill said. “I don’t how much value there is.”

Board Chairwoman Kimberly Pettway told board attorney Raymond Bell she expected to see an amended agreement with the amount paid to the city to be reduced by at least half. She also questioned the need for a master plan.

In addition to holding it over for at least a month, commissioners also asked that they receive a copy of the agreement at least a week ahead of their December meeting.