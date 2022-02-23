Michael Pierce fondly remembers his time as a quarterback on the Daphne High School football team (he played in the state championship game against Hoover in 2005), as well as his time as an assistant coach on the Bayside Academy staff and serving as an intern and staff member at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Those steps on his football journey sent him to the St. Louis Rams, then to Los Angeles when the team moved there, and last week, to Super Bowl LVI.

His journey currently finds him as an area scout for the Rams in the Southeast, and now as part of a Super Bowl championship team, reveling in the Rams’ recent world championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It was amazing to see,” Pierce said of the victory in a telephone interview with Lagniappe. “It was kind of a storybook game. [When the team] came back to L.A. [after some time in St. Louis], we didn’t have as much fan support, we weren’t winning. Then to see us be able to host the Super Bowl and then to see the fans — coming to L.A., I was surprised because I always thought we’ve still got to win over the fans — but man, there’s still a lot of L.A. Rams fans there.

“And I don’t think it could have ended any more perfect — Aaron Donald to finish it off with the sack. Throughout the game we had a lot of adversity and we climbed through the adversity, then the stars that are there, they finish it off — [wide receiver] Cooper Kupp finishes it off, [quarterback] Matthew Stafford makes the throw, Aaron Donald ends the game with the sack. So it was perfect, it was perfect.”

Pierce watched the game from a suite at SoFi Stadium, the Rams’ home field, which just happened to be the site of this season’s Super Bowl, along with his fiancé, Trenelle Lyiscott. He said the experience was incredible.

“We knew we had the pieces there, it was just getting over the hump and finishing out the NFC West,” he said. “That was the big thing. Hey, can you finish it? And we had the veteran leadership, the stars. We made acquisitions at the start of the year to complement the guys that we already had in the building. I felt like the whole year we felt like we had a chance, especially with Matthew Stafford and the knowledge that he has and his ability to see things and troubleshoot. You always felt like you had a chance with him and then all those other guys playing to their abilities, it was something that we knew we had, but it was just, ‘We’ve got to win the NFC West’ and when we did that we said, ‘This is real.’’’

It’s all been a football dream for Pierce, who grew up along the Gulf Coast and has always held a strong affection for football. After graduating from Daphne he first attended Tuskegee University, but later finished his college degree at South Alabama. During his final two years at South, he worked on the Bayside Academy staff as an assistant coach and after graduation, he was hired by the school where he also taught algebra.

“I had a pretty cool time there,” Pierce said of his five years at Bayside. “We went from never having a winning season to winning a playoff game to going undefeated in the regular season to making the playoffs all the time. We found out how to win. It was a cool time.”

Pierce would then join the Senior Bowl staff, doing some scouting, which led to him being recognized by NFL teams. He interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles and Rams and took a job with the Rams, joining them in 2015, the team’s final year in St. Louis.

He recently moved from L.A. to Marietta. Ga., which is a better location for his work as he is responsible for scouting Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida.

“I’m out on the road during the college season,” he said. “I’m going into schools and talking to everybody I possibly can, watching practice and gathering all the character information I possibly can and getting a feel for guys and a grade on those guys to kind of set the board for the draft season. During the year I’m on the road, in and out of hotels and in and out of schools every day, so it’s a grind.

“I think the most fun you have at this job is meeting people at these schools and getting the chance to see how they are and kind of — I hate to say network — but it’s kind of feeling guys out and seeing who they are and seeing their path and seeing how they interact with the players. And the most fun part is I have the chance to kind of set the tone for that young athlete when he comes into our building. I always think my job is to make sure our coaches understand who this kid is and what he needs in place in order for him to be successful. I always think of that, because I enjoy helping our staff put everything in place in order for us to be successful.”

Pierce said he doesn’t believe winning the Super Bowl has placed any additional pressure on the Rams’ organization because they will still be approaching the next season as they have in the past.

“I think it’s business as usual,” he said. Especially since Sean [McVay, head coach] has gotten there, the vibe has always been, ‘Hey, let’s go win a championship.’ I don’t think you’re going to put in any more work in any given season. Every season is the same. You’re going to make sure you’ve got all your I’s dotted and your T’s crossed and make sure you are giving the best information to our staff to pick the right person to help us win the Super Bowl.”

Whatever it takes to win another Super Bowl, that’s the goal, Pierce said. Celebrations are fun.

“I didn’t go to the parade,” he said. “I was in the office, watching the parade on one of my screens and on the other screen I was watching some all-star film, so it was back to the grind for me. But the celebration [after the game] and the after-party, it was amazing. It was cool to see because everybody — it was kind of some relief there, and then just thinking, ‘Wow, we just won the Super Bowl; we’re world champions.’”