The owner of Rapid Towing accused of predatory trade practices is behind bars for allegedly shooting into and unlawfully entering a residence where his estranged wife and three juvenile girls were present.

Michael Sellers, 45, of Irvington, was arrested on a warrant Saturday, Dec. 11, after investigators determined he shot into a residence on 7300 block of Cherokee Trail West where his wife and three minors were present. Court documents show the youngest child was 5 years old.

Around 6:30 a.m., Sellers allegedly shattered the glass on a set of french doors at the residence and entered the home. No one was injured during the incident. He remains in the Mobile Metro Jail as of Monday morning.

Sellers is being charged with domestic violence burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of domestic violence reckless endangerment.

Sellers has been the subject of multiple civil lawsuits by Mobile prosecutors for “predatory towing practices” under the business names Rapid Towing and Got 1 Towing. He was accused of forcing individuals to sign “hold harmless agreements” in an attempt to avoid accountability for damage to vehicles the company serviced. According to prosecutors, an agreement such as this violates the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act. He recently was dealt $40,000 in fines through Mobile Circuit Court.

Sellers is set to be arraigned with his charges in circuit court Tuesday morning.